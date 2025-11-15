Liam Livingstone Among Big Names in RCB Released Players 2026 Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have included Liam Livingstone to their RCB released players 2026 list on the IPL 2026 retention deadline day.

Why is Liam Livingstone among RCB released players 2026 list?

Liam Livingstone is among the RCB released players 2026 list because of his performances in IPL 2025. Bought for INR 8.75 crore, Liam Livingstone played 10 matches for RCB and scored only 112 runs in eight innings at an average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 133.33.

With the ball, he bowled in five innings and could only pick up two wickets in the season. Because of this, he is released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. By releasing him, it will also benefit RCB as they will get a sum of INR 8.75 crore back in the purse for the auction, which they can use to target players for the same role or to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Teams that will look to Target Liam Livingstone in the IPL 2026 Auction

With him released, there will be teams that might target him in the IPL 2026 auction. Even though he had a disappointing season, he is still likely to get a bid in the auction.

One team could be Gujarat Titans, especially since they traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians. They might look for a player who can bat at No. 4 or 5 and also bowl. Livingstone could be a good option for them, as he can provide power-hitting in the middle order and support their top order of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.

Another team that might target Liam Livingstone is Kolkata Knight Riders. They have released several players on the retention deadline, including some overseas players. Livingstone could be a good option for them because he can bowl spin, which works well at Eden Gardens because of the spinning conditions, and his power-hitting could be useful on the ground’s short boundaries.

Delhi Capitals might also look to target Liam Livingstone in the auction. One of the areas they lacked last season was power hitting, as Ashutosh Sharma was their only option in that role. Having Livingstone in the team could fill some gaps in the squad because he can finish games with the bat and also bowl a few overs of spin. They also do not have many overseas all-rounder options, so Liam Livingstone could be a good addition for the upcoming season.

