Nicholas Pooran Dazzles With Unbeaten 90 in CPL 2025 Eliminator, Cements LSG Retention Spot Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Star Dazzles With Unbeaten 90 in CPL 2025 Eliminator, Cements IPL 2026 Retention Spot

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 17, 2025
3 min read

He smashed eight sixes in his knock.

Nicholas Pooran Dazzles With Unbeaten 90 in CPL 2025 Eliminator, Cements LSG Retention Spot Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran continued his good run of form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with yet another impactful knock. He starred for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Eliminator to cement his chances of IPL 2026 retention. 

In a must-win contest, Pooran was left frustrated by a couple of LBW calls against him. Those calls were overturned through DRS and he went on to deliver a knockout blow to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Pooran showed dissent to the umpires on the field but later apologised in the post-match interview. 

“It was tough to keep emotions in, obviously I apologised to the umpires, it was in the heat of the moment,” he told the broadcasters.  

Nicholas Pooran powers Knight Riders to victory in CPL 2025 Eliminator 

Trinbago Knight Riders bowlers did a pretty good job to restrict the Falcons to 166 for 8. Saurabh Netravalkar was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 23 in four overs. 

The run-chase was all about Nicholas Pooran. Coming in to bat in the fourth over, the TKR skipper smashed an unbeaten 90 off 53 deliveries. He struck three fours and eight sixes as they finished off the game with 15 balls to spare. 

This was Pooran’s third half-century in the CPL 2025. He is the third highest run-scorer in the tournament with 375 runs at an average of 46.87 while striking at 134.40. 

Trinbago Knight Riders will face the loser between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings in Qualifier 2 on September 19. 

ALSO READ:

Will LSG retain Nicholas Pooran ahead of IPL 2026 auction?  

The 29-year old was one of the retained players for LSG ahead of the 2025 mega auction. In fact, they spent a massive price of INR 21 crore to secure his services. 

Pooran is one of the elite T20 players in the world, with an incredible ability to smash sixes. The former West Indies captain announced a shock retirement from international cricket earlier this year with complete focus on franchise cricket. 

He had an excellent IPL 2025 season, where he amassed 524 runs at a magnificent strike rate of 196.25 while averaging 43.66. Pooran blasted five half-centuries in the season, although could not power the team to the playoffs. He will, however, be retained for his track record and current form.  

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

