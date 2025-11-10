Who Ends Up In LSG Released Players 2026 List From Pace Factory?

The team could win only six out of their 14 fixtures last season.

The IPL auction is like the exam before an exam. With each team standing at the foothill of their retention and released players submissions, now is when the excel sheets matter. The Lucknow Super Giants finished sixth last season, and will want to make a point this season. As a result, the LSG released players 2026 list is expected to have some surprising inclusions.

With Rishabh Pant taking over the captaincy duties last season, the franchise adapted to a new way of leadership after KL Rahul left for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Though the team has all the skills to scale new heights, consistency was the problem for them last season. And the management would know that before they plan for the IPL 2026 auction.

The pace battery for the Lucknow Super Giants has been impressive on paper, but has lacked the fire on a lot of occasions. As a result, one of the main focus points for the franchise ahead of the auction would be the re-building of the pace battery of the side. And hence, here are a few pace bowling options that are expected to make the cut for the LSG released players 2026 list ahead of the next season.

Shamar Joseph

Somehow, the name takes spectators to Brisbane! Shamar Joseph has been a force to reckon with for the West Indies in the longest format of the game. However, when it comes to T20s, especially the IPL, the West Indian has not witnessed the best of the lot. Acquired by LSG ahead of the 2025 season, Joseph has played a solitary game in the Indian franchise league.

And it has not been a good exhibition for him. In his four overs, he has conceded 47 runs at an economy of more than 11. Though Joseph is regarded as a great Test match bowler, he has a tendency to go wayward in the shortest format. As a result, he has not been able to break the shackles in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as well.

Therefore, the 26-year-old would be on the management’s radar to be included in the LSG released players 2026 list ahead of the commencement of the upcoming season.

Akash Deep

Each retention list is going to behold a surprise that is not going to sit well with the fans. As far as the pace attack for the Lucknow Super Giants is concerned, this might be it! Akash Deep has been a magnificent bowler for India in the Test format. But somehow, that class from the international and domestic circuit in the multi-day format hasn’t ben converted to the shortest one.

The 28-year-old has represented two teams in the IPL so far, with the Super Giants being his second franchise. However, in 14 matches so far, Akash Deep has been able to take just 10 wickets, which does not induce a lot of promise to his numbers in the league. In 2025, he played six matches for LSG, scalping just three wickets.

This is exactly why Akash Deep might not be a name in the LSG retention list, and would be a certainty in the Lucknow Super Giants released players list. However, the fans would not be too pleased with seeing him as a part of the LSG released players 2026 sheet.

Prince Yadav

The right-arm pacer was acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 season. In six matches throughout the season, Prince Yadav was able to manage just three wickets at an economy of 9.85, which is at the higher end for a pacer in the shortest format.

With players like Akash Singh and Avesh Khan already in the ranks, the management would consider allocating Prince in the LSG released players 2026 list for the season ahead of the auction. However, the franchise can look for better options in place of Prince Yadav which will allow them to enhance their squad to the full capacity.

As a result, the 23-year-old youngster from Delhi would be one of the first names on the Lucknow Super Giants released players sheet. Rishabh Pant & Co. would love too convert their starts into a campaign that the fans will remember for a long time, and for that, the LSG released players 2026 sheet is what will have to be in place.

