LSG Released Players 2026 To Feature This Overseas Bigshot, Potential Lucknow Super Giants Trade Target Could Include Punjab Kings Youngster

The Rishabh Pant-led side could win only six out of their 14 league matches.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) deadline to submit the releases and retentions getting near each day, every franchise will look to scan for options that best suit them. Having said that, the LSG released players 2026 list is set to spice up, with the franchise looking at the possibility to release or trade South African batter David Miller.

The Protea batter played 11 matches for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season, after being acquired for a sum of INR 7.5 Crore. In those 11 games, he was able to manage a mere 153 runs with a highest score of an unbeaten 27. To add to that, his strike-rate was below the 130-run mark, which is a significant drop from the 2024 season, when it was in excess of 150.

The thought of placing David Miler into the LSG released players 2026 list or trading him for an all-rounder from another franchise comes days after the appointment of Tom Moody as the Director of Cricket at LSG. In an interview before joining forces with the franchise, Moody had expressed his opinion on the Rishabh Pant-led franchise carrying an extra left-hander in their line-up.

With Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant being clear choices, the franchise is now looking for options in the trade market, at the failure of which they would release the player into the auction pool.

David Miller In the LSG Released Players 2026 List — At What Cost?

According to reliable sources, the LSG camp are looking to trade David Miller for an overseas all-rounder in the IPL. Azmatullah Omarzai from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) could be the right fit for the franchise in exchange of David Miller. The left-handed middle-order batter could fare well for the Punjab Kings, with his strong hitting ability towards the death.

Having said that, Azmatullah Omarzai would do a world of good for the Super Giants, with his all-round ability. Omarzai has been one of the most improved cricketers in white-ball cricket in recent times, and has stamped his authority on various occasions. His performance in the previous season was not at its peak, but the Afghan all-rounder is surely at the top of his game this year.

Omarzai will provide the Super Giants with a bowling option along with his batting prowess, which has got multiple advantages. Other than his hard-hitting skills, the Afghan youngster also possesses a strong technique which can resurrect the innings for his team in times of an early collapse. Simply put, Omarzai will add another dimension on the plate as compared to what Miller was doing.

If the trade is to happen, it would require both the franchises to go through considerable changes. However, the exchange of players would certainly help the Super Giants a lot more than it would help the Punjab Kings. Age is clearly on Omarzai’s side and that would be one of the decisive factors in the trade. It would be interesting to see how things pan out.

