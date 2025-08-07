LSG Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Lucknow Super Giants Will Release

They finished seventh on the table in IPL 2025.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a disappointing campaign in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. As they look to rebuild the squad in the IPL 2026 auction, here’s a likely LSG released players list.
The team led by Rishabh Pant finished seventh in the previous edition after winning six and losing eight games. LSG had several holes in their side and they will be hoping to plug those in the mini auction. Let’s take a look at the list of players Lucknow Super Giants are likely to release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Lucknow Super Giants are expected to release quite a few of their players from IPL 2025 squad. Here’s a look at the likely LSG Released Players List ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction:
Lucknow Super Giants had a few of their players underperform in the previous edition. Here’s a look at some of the big players in the expected LSG Released Players List:
LSG had spent INR 7.50 crore to acquire the services of David Miller. But the South African power-hitter had an awful IPL 2025 season, managing only 153 runs at a rate of 127. Following that output, they are likely to let him go.
Shardul Thakur came in as a replacement but couldn’t make much impact. The India bowling all-rounder picked 13 wickets in the season at a high economy rate of 11.02.
Ravi Bishnoi was one of the retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. But he failed to live up to the expectations, claiming nine wickets in 11 games at an economy of 10.83. Releasing Bishnoi can free up the LSG purse by INR 11 crore.
Here’s how the LSG squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, William O’Rourke, Digvesh Rathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep, M Siddharth.
Category: Released
Shardul Thakur, David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmad, Rajvardhan Hagargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamar Joseph.
Captaincy Status
Rishabh Pant is likely to continue leading LSG.
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green could fit the LSG side perfectly as they need a lower middle order hitter. Green can bat anywhere in the line-up and has shown improvement in recent times.
If Mumbai Indians release him, Deepak Chahar could be a good option for the Super Giants. He will be the like-for-like replacement for Shardul Thakur but with a better upside in the powerplay.
LSG could be in need of a leg-spinner if they release the underperforming Ravi Bishnoi. They can fill that spot with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Suyash Sharma.
Likely released names include Shardul Thakur, David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Himmat Singh, and Shahbaz Ahmad.
LSG could go after Cameron Green or Glenn Phillips to replace David Miller.
Deepak Chahar could be a good replacement if he is available in the auction.
Lucknow Super Giants can go after Karn Sharma or Suyash Sharma if they are in the auction pool.
