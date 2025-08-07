News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
LSG Released Players List for Lucknow Super Giants Before IPL 2026 Auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Lucknow Super Giants Will Release

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 7, 2025
4 min read

They finished seventh on the table in IPL 2025.

LSG Released Players List for Lucknow Super Giants Before IPL 2026 Auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a disappointing campaign in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. As they look to rebuild the squad in the IPL 2026 auction, here’s a likely LSG released players list. 

The team led by Rishabh Pant finished seventh in the previous edition after winning six and losing eight games. LSG had several holes in their side and they will be hoping to plug those in the mini auction. Let’s take a look at the list of players Lucknow Super Giants are likely to release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Toss – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

73/2

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
France tour of Sweden 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

165/7

Navarang Club NVR

149/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

63/3

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
07 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
France FRA

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings

LSG Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants are expected to release quite a few of their players from IPL 2025 squad. Here’s a look at the likely LSG Released Players List ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction:

Likely Final LSG Released Players List

  • David Miller 
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Ravi Bishnoi 
  • Avesh Khan
  • Prince Yadav
  • Himmat Singh
  • Shahbaz Ahmad
  • Rajvardhan Hagargekar
  • Arshin Kulkarni
  • Shamar Joseph.

Big Players Who Feature in LSG Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants had a few of their players underperform in the previous edition. Here’s a look at some of the big players in the expected LSG Released Players List:

David Miller 

LSG had spent INR 7.50 crore to acquire the services of David Miller. But the South African power-hitter had an awful IPL 2025 season, managing only 153 runs at a rate of 127. Following that output, they are likely to let him go. 

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur came in as a replacement but couldn’t make much impact. The India bowling all-rounder picked 13 wickets in the season at a high economy rate of 11.02. 

Ravi Bishnoi 

Ravi Bishnoi was one of the retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. But he failed to live up to the expectations, claiming nine wickets in 11 games at an economy of 10.83. Releasing Bishnoi can free up the LSG purse by INR 11 crore. 

Likely LSG Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction 

Here’s how the LSG squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, William O’Rourke, Digvesh Rathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep, M Siddharth.

Category: Released
Shardul Thakur, David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmad, Rajvardhan Hagargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamar Joseph.

Captaincy Status
Rishabh Pant is likely to continue leading LSG.  

READ MORE: 

Lucknow Super Giants Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Cameron Green

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green could fit the LSG side perfectly as they need a lower middle order hitter. Green can bat anywhere in the line-up and has shown improvement in recent times. 

Deepak Chahar 

If Mumbai Indians release him, Deepak Chahar could be a good option for the Super Giants. He will be the like-for-like replacement for Shardul Thakur but with a better upside in the powerplay. 

Suyash Sharma 

LSG could be in need of a leg-spinner if they release the underperforming Ravi Bishnoi. They can fill that spot with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Suyash Sharma. 

FAQs

Which players could be released by LSG?

Likely released names include Shardul Thakur, David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Himmat Singh, and Shahbaz Ahmad.

Who will Lucknow Super Giants target in place of David Miller at IPL 2026 auction?

LSG could go after Cameron Green or Glenn Phillips to replace David Miller.

Who will Lucknow Super Giants target in place of Shardul Thakur at IPL 2026 auction?

Deepak Chahar could be a good replacement if he is available in the auction. 

Who will Lucknow Super Giants target in place of Ravi Bishnoi at IPL 2026 auction?

Lucknow Super Giants can go after Karn Sharma or Suyash Sharma if they are in the auction pool. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cameron Green
David Miller
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
LSG Released Players List
Lucknow Super Giants
Ravi Bishnoi
Shardul Thakur
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Gerald Coetzee and Rajasthan Royals Kwena Maphaka have been included in South Africa A squad that will tour New Zealand for a multi-format series.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars Make South Africa A Squads For Series Against New Zealand A

Both stars had an underwhelming performances in the IPL 2025.
2:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
CSK MS Dhoni

CSK Legend MS Dhoni Opens Up About Playing In IPL 2026 And Beyond

As of now, the CSK stalwart has amassed 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45 across 278 matches in his IPL career.
1:54 pm
Ashish Satyam
rcb-star phil salt makes-strong-case-for-ipl-2026-retention-with-41-ball-60-in-the-hundred-2025

RCB Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With 41-Ball 60 in the Hundred 2025

He had played a crucial role in RCB's title-winning IPL 2025 campaign.
11:26 am
Vishnu PN

3 Teams That Could Target Brydon Carse At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him

He missed the IPL 2025 season due to injury.
7:42 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians Talent Bevon Jacobs Gets Shock Test Call-Up Due to Unforeseen Circumstances Ahead of ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test

Mumbai Indians Talent Gets Shock Maiden Test Call-Up Due to Unforeseen Circumstances Ahead of ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test

11:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
’RCB Wale Toh Sabke Peeche' - Former Mumbai Indians Star Ambati Rayudu Brutally Trolls IPL Champions, Spills Dressing Room Secrets

’RCB Wale Toh Sabke Peeche’ – Former Mumbai Indians Star Brutally Trolls IPL Champions, Spills Dressing Room Secrets

The teams were involved in one of the nastiest fights in IPL history.
10:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.