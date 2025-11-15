News
LSG Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Remaining Purse After Retentions — How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read

The team finished seventh last season, with 12 points on the board.

LSG Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be one of the many teams that are targeting a revamp after a dismal season last year. The Rishabh Pant-led franchise could only gather 12 points in the group stage, and finished seventh despite having the quality of doing a lot better. The LSG remaining purse would be extremely crucial for them going ahead.

After the announcement of the retentions and releases, the team would be set for an all-important IPL 2026 auction. The team had a strong opening partnership in the form of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, which they have kept intact for the next season.

LSG Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The Lucknow Super Giants have traded Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians, and hence, they would like to look for a player with a similar calibre in the IPL 2026 auction. Having said that, the management will also have eyes on a good spinner.

PlayersStatusPurse + or – (INR)
Rishabh PantRetained– 27 crore
Nicholas PooranRetained– 21 crore
Ayush BadoniRetained– 4 crore
Avesh KhanRetained– 9.75 crore
Shardul ThakurTradeNA
Digvesh RathiRetained– 30 lakh
Mitchell MarshRetained– 3.40 crore
Aiden MarkramRetained– 2 crore
Matthew BreetzkeRetained– 75 lakh
Mohsin KhanRetained– 4 crore
Abdul SamadRetained– 4.20 crore
Mayank YadavRetained– 11 crore
Himmat SinghRetained– 30 lakh
Shahbaz AhmedRetained– 2.40 crore
Akash SinghRetained– 30 lakh
Prince YadavRetained– 30 lakh
Manimaran SiddharthRetained– 75 lakh
David MillerReleased+ 7.50 crore
Shamar JosephReleased+ 75 lakh
Yuvraj ChaudharyReleased+ 30 lakh
Rajvardhan HangargekarReleased+ 30 lakh
Ravi BishnoiReleased+ 11 crore
Akash DeepReleased+ 8 crore

The Lucknow Super Giants have retained 17 players, and have let go of seven of their resources from the last season, along with Shardul Thakur who was traded to the Mumbai Indians in the trade window. The LSG remaining purse is of INR 22.95 Crore, which is a decent amount as compared to a lot of other teams.

ALSO READ:

LSG Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

Considering some of their competitors, the LSG remaining purse after announcing their retentions and releases. Among all the franchises, the Super Giants stand somewhere in the middle of the table.

TeamRemaining Purse Amount (in Crore)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 43.4 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC) 21.8 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT) 12.9 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)64.3 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 22.95 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI) 2.75 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16.05 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 16.4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 25.5 crore

David Miller was one of the biggest names that the franchise had to release, along with several others. However, in doing so, the Super Giants have freed up INR 7.50 Crore of capital, which would be extremely useful in the auction on December 16. With most of the team’s core in place after the retentions, the franchise would like to opt for a good spinner and a middle-order batter. Hence, the LSG remaining purse is a considerable one as compared to other teams.

