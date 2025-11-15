LSG Remaining Purse After Retentions — How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The team finished seventh last season, with 12 points on the board.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be one of the many teams that are targeting a revamp after a dismal season last year. The Rishabh Pant-led franchise could only gather 12 points in the group stage, and finished seventh despite having the quality of doing a lot better. The LSG remaining purse would be extremely crucial for them going ahead.

After the announcement of the retentions and releases, the team would be set for an all-important IPL 2026 auction. The team had a strong opening partnership in the form of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, which they have kept intact for the next season.

LSG Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The Lucknow Super Giants have traded Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians, and hence, they would like to look for a player with a similar calibre in the IPL 2026 auction. Having said that, the management will also have eyes on a good spinner.

Players Status Purse + or – (INR) Rishabh Pant Retained – 27 crore Nicholas Pooran Retained – 21 crore Ayush Badoni Retained – 4 crore Avesh Khan Retained – 9.75 crore Shardul Thakur Trade NA Digvesh Rathi Retained – 30 lakh Mitchell Marsh Retained – 3.40 crore Aiden Markram Retained – 2 crore Matthew Breetzke Retained – 75 lakh Mohsin Khan Retained – 4 crore Abdul Samad Retained – 4.20 crore Mayank Yadav Retained – 11 crore Himmat Singh Retained – 30 lakh Shahbaz Ahmed Retained – 2.40 crore Akash Singh Retained – 30 lakh Prince Yadav Retained – 30 lakh Manimaran Siddharth Retained – 75 lakh David Miller Released + 7.50 crore Shamar Joseph Released + 75 lakh Yuvraj Chaudhary Released + 30 lakh Rajvardhan Hangargekar Released + 30 lakh Ravi Bishnoi Released + 11 crore Akash Deep Released + 8 crore

The Lucknow Super Giants have retained 17 players, and have let go of seven of their resources from the last season, along with Shardul Thakur who was traded to the Mumbai Indians in the trade window. The LSG remaining purse is of INR 22.95 Crore, which is a decent amount as compared to a lot of other teams.

ALSO READ:

LSG Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

Considering some of their competitors, the LSG remaining purse after announcing their retentions and releases. Among all the franchises, the Super Giants stand somewhere in the middle of the table.

Team Remaining Purse Amount (in Crore) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 43.4 crore Delhi Capitals (DC) 21.8 crore Gujarat Titans (GT) 12.9 crore Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 64.3 crore Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 22.95 crore Mumbai Indians (MI) 2.75 crore Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11.5 crore Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16.05 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 16.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 25.5 crore

David Miller was one of the biggest names that the franchise had to release, along with several others. However, in doing so, the Super Giants have freed up INR 7.50 Crore of capital, which would be extremely useful in the auction on December 16. With most of the team’s core in place after the retentions, the franchise would like to opt for a good spinner and a middle-order batter. Hence, the LSG remaining purse is a considerable one as compared to other teams.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.