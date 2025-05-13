News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
LSG Revised Schedule IPL 2025 Full List of LSG Fixtures, Dates, Venues Including Final League Game LSG vs RCB  
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Full List of LSG Fixtures, Dates, Venues Including Final League Game LSG vs RCB  

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 3 min read

They are still in the playoff race and must win all their remaining games while hoping other results go their way.

LSG Revised Schedule IPL 2025 Full List of LSG Fixtures, Dates, Venues Including Final League Game LSG vs RCB  

The Indian Premier League 2025 is all set to start again, with the new date announced on Monday. The tournament was paused halfway because of the growing tension between India and Pakistan.

Before the pause, Lucknow Super Giants had five wins from 11 matches. They are still in the playoff race and must win all their remaining games while hoping other results go their way.

The IPL will resume on May 17, and the final is now scheduled for June 3. Matches will be held in six cities — Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Here is the schedule for Lucknow Super Giants’ remaining three matches.

LSG schedule IPL 2025 after resumption

The Lucknow Super Giants have three more matches left to play in the league stage. The LSG schedule is as follows.

  • May 19: vs SRH (Lucknow, 7.30pm start)
  • May 22: vs GT (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm start)
  • May 27: vs RCB (Lucknow, 7.30pm start)

ALSO READ:

LSG’s chances for IPL 2025 playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants are currently in seventh place on the points table with 10 points, having won five matches and lost six out of 11. LSG need to win all their remaining three matches to reach 16 points, which is usually enough to qualify.

But this season, even 16 points might not be enough, so they will also have to depend on other match results going their way.

LSG Playoffs Chances Summary – 7th Place, 5W-6L

  • IPL 2025 playoffs chances: ✅ 0.2%
  • Top 2 finish: 🔝 0.0%

What they need:

  • Need to win all 3 of their remaining matches.
  • Even if they reach 16 points, they are not guaranteed a playoff spot.
  • They will also need other match results to go in their favour.

LSG overseas player availability and injury updates

As of now, the good news for Lucknow Super Giants is that there are no injury concerns in the squad. Earlier in the season, their main fast bowlers were recovering from injuries, but currently, all players are fit and available for selection.

Among the overseas players, Shamar Joseph might miss the playoff stage if LSG qualify, as West Indies are scheduled to play an ODI series against England starting on May 29. He has already been included in the West Indies squad.

Aiden Markram could also be unavailable, as South Africa are set to play the World Test Championship final against Australia on June 11. Before that, they will play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3, and Markram is expected to be part of the team.

David Miller left India with his family for safety reasons after the tournament was paused. It is not yet confirmed whether he has returned.

On the positive side, overseas players like Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran are likely to be available for the remaining matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

South Africa have announced their squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia.

South Africa Squad for WTC 2025 Final Announced: Two Mumbai Indians Stars Named in 15-Member Squad To Face Australia

3:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Kevin Pietersen has backed KL Rahul to return to India’s T20I setup and play at No.4 in the T20 World Cup next year.

DC Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Full list of Delhi Capitals Fixtures, Dates, Venues and Timings Including PBKS vs DC Re-Match

Delhi Capitals have three more matches left in the IPL 2025 league stage
2:45 pm
Samarnath Soory
marck boucher virat kohli influence rcb

Mark Boucher Responds To Virat Kohli Claiming South African Had ‘Biggest Impact’ On Him

The legendary South African keeper had played for RCB between 2008-10
3:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK Revised Schedule IPL 2025 Full List of CSK Fixtures, Dates, Venues and Details of Final CSK Game

CSK Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Full List of CSK Fixtures, Dates, Venues and Details of Final CSK Game

CSK still have two matches left to play in the league.
12:33 pm
Sagar Paul
mi overseas player availability ipl 2025 ryan rickelton will jacks corbin bosch

3 Key Overseas Players Who Might Not Return For Mumbai Indians When IPL 2025 Resumes

11:06 am
CX Staff Writer
One notable thing about the revised IPL 2025 schedule is that no matches are allotted to Chennai and Hyderabad.

Why Are There No Matches in Chennai and Hyderabad in the Revised IPL 2025 Schedule?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the playoffs race and will play the remaining matches for pride.
10:34 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.