LSG vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

LSG vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams might make a change in their playing eleven for this match.

LSG vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium.

LSG won their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just 2 runs. Out of the eight matches they have played, they have won five and lost three.

Delhi Capitals lost their last match against Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets. They have played seven matches so far, winning five and losing two.

LSG vs DC Playing 11 Today

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Mayank Yadav is fully fit and has received clearance to play, so he might return to the LSG playing eleven in place of Prince Yadav.

LSG XI (confirmed): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

ALSO READ: LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh
No.3: Nicholas Pooran
Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni (likely impact player), David Miller, Abdul Samad
Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs DC

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

For Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis is likely to be available for this match, and the team might include him in the playing eleven.

DC XI (confirmed): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

ALSO READ: LSG vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair
No.3: KL Rahul
Middle-order: Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira (likely impact player)
Lower-order: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
LSG vs DC
Lucknow Super Giants

