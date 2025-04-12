LSG vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game.
Match no. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs. They have played five matches so far, winning three and losing two, and are currently placed sixth on the points table.
GT won their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs. After losing their first game, they have now won four matches in a row and are at the top of the points table.
Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game. They are expected to field the same XI for this match.
Lucknow Super Giants won their last match against KKR, so they are likely to stick with the same winning combination for this game.
LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi
Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.
Gujarat Titans are also expected to play the same team as they comfortably defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last match. Kagiso Rabada remains unavailable due to personal reasons.
GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Kulwant Khejroliya
