LSG vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs. They have played five matches so far, winning three and losing two, and are currently placed sixth on the points table.

GT won their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs. After losing their first game, they have now won four matches in a row and are at the top of the points table.

LSG vs GT Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game. They are expected to field the same XI for this match.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants won their last match against KKR, so they are likely to stick with the same winning combination for this game.

LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram No.3: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi (likely impact player)

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are also expected to play the same team as they comfortably defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last match. Kagiso Rabada remains unavailable due to personal reasons.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Kulwant Khejroliya

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill No.3: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan

Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan Lower-order: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya (likely impact player)

