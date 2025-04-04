LSG vs MI Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match

A positive update for LSG is that pacer Akash Deep is back in the squad.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 16 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG lost their last match to Punjab Kings by eight wickets. So far, they have won only one game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians won their first match of the season by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Before that, they lost their first two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

LSG vs MI Playing 11

LSG might make some changes to their team after their recent loss, while Mumbai, after a dominant win against KKR, is likely to stick with the same playing XI.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

A positive update for LSG is that pacer Akash Deep is back in the squad and has been declared fit to play. He is expected to be part of the team for this match.

LSG XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Digvesh Rathi

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram No.3: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Middle-order: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad

Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi (likely impact player)

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians, after their dominant win against KKR in the last match, are expected to continue with the same playing XI.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Players: Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

MI Batting Order:

Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma No.3: Will Jacks

Will Jacks Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir Lower-order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur (likely impact player)

