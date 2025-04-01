LSG vs PBKS Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are coming into this match with a win.

Match no. 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG, after losing their season opener, made a strong comeback by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Shardul Thakur impressed with a four-wicket haul, while Nicholas Pooran played a match-winning knock of 70 off 26 balls, leading LSG to chase down 191 with 23 balls to spare.

Punjab Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign with an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans. Shreyas Iyer played an excellent innings, scoring 97 off 42 balls. Priyansh Arya (47 off 23) and Shashank Singh (44 off 16) also helped PBKS reach a total of 243. Later, they restricted GT to 232 and won the match.

LSG vs PBKS Playing 11

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are coming into this match with a win, so it’s likely they will play the same team.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

LSG won their last match against SRH and performed well in both bowling and batting. They are likely to play the same team for this match.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Players: Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh (likely impact player)

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh (likely impact player) No.3: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Punjab Kings Playing 11

PBKS performed excellently in their first match against Gujarat Titans and won. They are expected to play the same team in this match as well.

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya No.3: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Middle-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh

Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh Lower-order: Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar (likely impact player)

