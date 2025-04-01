News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
LSG vs PBKS Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

LSG vs PBKS Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are coming into this match with a win.

LSG vs PBKS Playing 11 IPL 2025

Match no. 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG, after losing their season opener, made a strong comeback by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Shardul Thakur impressed with a four-wicket haul, while Nicholas Pooran played a match-winning knock of 70 off 26 balls, leading LSG to chase down 191 with 23 balls to spare.

Punjab Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign with an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans. Shreyas Iyer played an excellent innings, scoring 97 off 42 balls. Priyansh Arya (47 off 23) and Shashank Singh (44 off 16) also helped PBKS reach a total of 243. Later, they restricted GT to 232 and won the match.

LSG vs PBKS Playing 11

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are coming into this match with a win, so it’s likely they will play the same team.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

LSG won their last match against SRH and performed well in both bowling and batting. They are likely to play the same team for this match.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Players: Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

ALSO READ: LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad
  • Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs PBKS

Punjab Kings Playing 11

PBKS performed excellently in their first match against Gujarat Titans and won. They are expected to play the same team in this match as well.

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod

ALSO READ: LSG vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

PBKS Batting Order:

  • Openers: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya
  • No.3: Shreyas Iyer
  • Middle-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh
  • Lower-order: Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
LSG vs PBKS
Lucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings

Related posts

4 Young IPL 2025 Talents That Scout Claims He Recommended to CSK in Stunning Revelation Ft. RCB Sensation Swastik Chikara Priyansh Arya Aniket Verma Vipraj Nigam

4 Young IPL 2025 Talents That Scout Claims He Recommended to CSK in Stunning Revelation Ft. RCB Sensation

Three of these four youngsters debuted this season.
2:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Following the game’s conclusion, Ashwani Kumar revealed that Hardik's words motivated him to do good for the team in his maiden attempt.

Ashwani Kumar Reveals Hardik Pandya’s Words That Spurred His Sensational Mumbai Indians Debut Performance in IPL 2025

While he has played only one game, and it’s early to draw any conclusions, Ashwani Kumar showed encouraging skill sets and the ability to be a permanent in the setup.
12:50 pm
Darpan Jain
aniket verma ipl greatest six hitter in indian premier league aniket verma srh

Aniket Verma IPL: Where the SRH Star Stands Among The Greatest Six Hitters in Indian Premier League History

12:18 pm
CX Staff Writer
After an emphatic start to the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost two consecutive games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Pat Cummins Dressing Room Talk: SRH Doubles Down on Searching for Record Totals in IPL 2025

Pat Cummins stated that the wickets in the upcoming games should be batting-friendly and that the team must not change their brand of cricket.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
Vyshak Vijaykumar Credits Punjab Kings Teammate Arshdeep Singh for Perfect Wide Yorker Plan in IPL 2025

‘They Planned, I Executed’ – Vyshak Vijaykumar Credits Punjab Kings Teammate for Perfect Wide Yorker Plan in IPL 2025

Vyshak said he was unsure if he would be brought into the game.
10:15 am
Sagar Paul
Former RCB Analyst Pdogg Makes Shocking Claim About CSK IPL 2025 Auction Pick

‘Picking Him a Mistake’ – Former RCB Analyst Makes Shocking Claim About CSK IPL 2025 Auction Pick

So far, he has clearly been the best bowler in the lineup.
9:30 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.