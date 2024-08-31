LSG young sensation scores 165 (55) in Delhi Premier League; hits eight fours and 19 sixes

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star wreaked havoc in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 while playing for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star wreaked havoc in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 while playing for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers. He belted the bowlers all around the park and hit 165 to help his team cross 300 in the first innings.

Ayush Badoni, the young sensation of LSG, scored 165 runs in 55 balls, including eight boundaries and 19 maximums, at a strike rate of 300 in Delhi. He was absolutely brilliant in the middle and scored runs in every corner of the ground, hitting 60% runs on the leg-side region and 40% on the off-side region.

He formed a massive 286-run partnership with Priyansh Arya, who scored 120 runs in 50 balls, including ten boundaries and ten maximums. Arya also hit six consecutive sixes in an over, and the duo were involved in a record-breaking T20 innings.

Badoni eventually got out but not before shattering numerous records. He hit 69.09% of his runs in sixes and 88.48% in boundaries on his way to 165.

South Delhi Superstarz scored 300+ in the first innings

South Delhi Superstarz are now among the few teams to score more than 300 in a T20 innings. They scored 308/5 in their 20 overs, hitting 31 sixes in the innings - the joint second-most in a T20 fixture.

The 286-run partnership between Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya is the highest-ever for any wicket in T20 history. Records galore as South Delhi Superstarz went berserk to almost seal the game in the first innings, for it’s impossible to chase down such a massive total for North Delhi Strikers.

Ayush Badoni has been absolutely brilliant with the willow this DPL and among the runs consistently in the competition. His boundary-hitting abilities have gone a notch higher this tournament, which will also help him in competitions like IPL in the coming times.

Lucknow Super Giants must be keeping a close tab on the performances of Badoni and will be tempted to see him as an option to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The possibility of his retention can’t be ruled out.

