Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Announce Captain for IPL 2025 Season
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 20, 2025 - 2:44 pm

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced Rishabh Pant as their captain for IPL 2025 season.

Bought by LSG at the auction of IPL 2025 for INR 27 crore, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history.

Sanjeev Goenka announced Rishabh Pant as LSG’s Captain

In an exclusive chat with Star Sports, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka announced Rishabh Pant as the team captain for the upcoming season.

“Very simple and that is about announcing the captain of LSG for the future and that is Rishabh Pant. We have decided on that the moment we won him in the auction but we were waiting for the moment to announce it together,” Sanjeev Goenka said.

This is Pant’s second franchise as captain. He had previously captained the Delhi Capitals (DC). Pant left DC after attempts to retain him as captain failed. LSG were looking for a strong leader to replace KL Rahul, and Pant was amongst the the major contenders.

KL Rahul was the captain of LSG for the first three seasons, from 2022 to 2024. Under his guidance, the franchise made the playoffs in both its first and second seasons but did not make it to the final. The 2024 season was disappointing, as they ended seventh in the table. With Pant now as the skipper, LSG hopes to reverse its fortunes in IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Record

Overall, Rishabh Pant has led Delhi Capitals (DC) in 43 matches, with 23 victories and 19 defeats and 1 no result. Thus, he boasts a win percentage of 54.65. In 2021, Pant’s team finished at the top of the league stage and went to Qualifier 2, but finished 6th in both 2022 and 2024. He was ruled out for the 2023 season owing to injury.

Now, Pant will join head coach Justin Langer with whom he had interacted during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and the new mentor Zaheer Khan.

