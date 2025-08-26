News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
What could be the remaining LSG purse amount at IPL 2026 auction?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Lucknow Super Giants To Offload Big Signings – What Could Be LSG Purse Amount At IPL 2026 Auction?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 26, 2025
6 min read

They had multiple injury troubles in IPL 2025.

What could be the remaining LSG purse amount at IPL 2026 auction?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) haven’t had a great time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since their introduction. They will be looking to rebuild their squad in the IPL 2026 auction after a few big signings who are likely to be released.

Rishabh Pant’s men finished seventh in IPL 2025 with six wins to their credit in the group stage. Their entire bowling unit and the middle order were major reasons for their finish outside the top four. As they try to address those issues, we take a look at the likely purse amount for LSG at the IPL 2026 auction. 

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

167/6

MI Emirates Development MIEDM

0/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

109/2

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
United CC Bucharest UCCB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

Yorkshire YOR

236/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

Northamptonshire NOR

238/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Manchester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

201/6

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

Essex ESS

366/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Birmingham
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

Sussex SUSS

227/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

266/2

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

Leicestershire LEI

274/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

Surrey SURR

205/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
27 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Qatar QAT

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
27 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Canada CAN

Namibia NAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Germany Women GER-W

108/4

Italy Women ITA-W

109/2

Italy Women won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

72/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
CECC CEC-A

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Thrissur Titans TTS

189/5

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

188/7

Thrissur Titans won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

124/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
27 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

86/6

Hubli Tigers HBT

210/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAS Invincibles IAI

92/10

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

95/3

Yallah Shabab Giants won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
26 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Valley VLLY

231/3

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

139/7

Valley beat Sandgate Redcliffe by 93 runs

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
South Brisbane SBB

Wynnum Manly WYN

54/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
26 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
27 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

94/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Lucknow Falcons LUF

143/3

Noida Super Kings NOSK

139/9

Lucknow Falcons beat Noida Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kanpur Superstars KASS

87/3

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
27 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

Current LSG Squad With Player Prices

Lucknow Super Giants had retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni before the IPL 2025 auction. Later, they broke the bank for Pant. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, check out the current LSG squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

PlayerPrice (INR crore)
Nicholas Pooran21.00
Ravi Bishnoi11.00
Mayank Yadav11.00
Mohsin Khan4.00
Ayush Badoni4.00
Rishabh Pant27.00
Avesh Khan9.75
David Miller7.50
Akash Deep8.00
Abdul Samad4.20
Mitchell Marsh3.40
Shahbaz Ahamad2.40
Aiden Markram2.00
M. Siddharth0.75
Shamar Joseph0.75
Matthew Breetzke0.75
Aryan Juyal0.30
Himmat Singh0.30
Digvesh Singh0.30
Akash Singh0.30
Prince Yadav0.30
Yuvraj Chaudhary0.30
Arshin Kulkarni0.30
Rajvardhan Hangargekar0.30
Shardul Thakur2.00

Apart from these, LSG had brought in Will O’Rourke as a replacement for Mayank Yadav. But whether he can be retained or not remains unclear. 

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in LSG Squad?

  • Rishabh Pant – LSG splashed INR 27 crore on Rishabh Pant but did not get the expected returns. Barring one century late in the season, the captain struggled to make any significant contribution. 
  • Ravi Bishnoi – LSG had retained the leg-spin bowler for INR 11 crore, but he failed to deliver good returns. His season performance did not match the price tag. 
  • Mayank Yadav – The young speedster was also retained for a whopping amount of INR 11 crore. But injury troubles have plagued him, and he has played only six games in the last two editions. 
  • Avesh Khan – The right-arm pacer was bought for INR 9.75 crore, but was expensive in the tournament. He had too low an impact for the price tag.

Likely LSG Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to release quite a few of their big signings from the current squad. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, here’s a look at the likely LSG Retention List:

  • Rishabh Pant
  • Mitchell Marsh ✈️
  • Aiden Markram ✈️
  • Nicholas Pooran ✈️
  • Ayush Badoni
  • Abdul Samad
  • Akash Singh
  • Matthew Breetzke ✈️
  • Digvesh Rathi
  • Mohsin Khan
  • Akash Deep
  • Prince Yadav
  • Shahbaz Ahmad

Key Players Who Could Be Released By LSG To Free Up Purse

Lucknow Super Giants could release a few big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 

Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore)

As mentioned above, Mayank Yadav has played only six games in the last two seasons as he has been out with injuries for the most part. Despite the evident talent, his fitness issues are hard to ignore. LSG could free up a huge amount by releasing him. 

Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi played 11 games in IPL 2025, picking up nine wickets at a high economy rate of 9.83. Bishnoi could neither control the run flow nor make enough breakthroughs. He could not find a place in the playing XI by the end of the tournament. 

Avesh Khan (INR 9.75 crore) 

With plenty of injuries to their seamers, Avesh Khan ended up being LSG’s main pacer. He took 13 wickets from 13 games at an expensive rate of 10.28. The franchise could part ways with him.

David Miller (INR 7.50 crore) 

The South African star had an awful campaign in IPL 2025. He scored only 153 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 127. LSG dropped him from the line-up at the back end.

READ MORE:

Likely LSG Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the LSG squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep, Prince Yadav, and Shahbaz Ahmad.

Category: Released
Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 2 crore), David Miller (INR 7.50 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore), Avesh Khan (INR 9.75 crore), Himmat Singh (INR 0.30 crore), Yuvraj Chaudhary (INR 0.30 crore), Rajvardhan Hagargekar (INR 0.30 crore), Arshin Kulkarni (INR 0.30 crore), Aryan Juyal (INR 0.30 crore), M Siddharth (INR 0.75 crore), Shamar Joseph (INR 0.75 crore). 

Likely Purse Amount For LSG At IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants had quite a few big signings that failed to make a mark in the previous season. As a result, we could see them let go of them.

Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi (both INR 11 crore) will free up their purse. Avesh Khan and David Miller combine for INR 17.25 crore. Add other fringe players, and they could have the biggest purse amongst all teams. 

The total amount of the likely LSG retentions could be INR 77.65 crore. Assuming there will be no purse extension, LSG could have a balance of INR 42.35 crore at IPL 2026 auction. 

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 42.35 crore. 

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For LSG at IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green for David Miller – Cameron Green could well be the costliest player in the next auction. If LSG go with that purse, they will have the best chance of acquiring him. Green would fit into their line-up perfectly. 

Matt Henry for Mayank Yadav – Matt Henry has been in incredible form in T20 cricket this year. He comes with huge experience and the ability to do well across conditions. Henry could help LSG solve their bowling woes. 

Rahul Chahar for Ravi Bishnoi – Rahul Chahar could be released by his 2025 franchise and will not cost much. He could be a good replacement for Bishnoi. 

FAQs

Which players could be retained by LSG?

Likely retained names include Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni.

Which players could be released by LSG?

Possible releases include Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan.

What could be the purse amount for LSG At IPL 2026 Auction?

LSG could go into the next auction with a remaining purse of INR 42.35 crore. 

David Miller
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav
Ravi Bishnoi
RIshabh Pant
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Jordan Cox could attract bids in the IPL 2026 auction following The Hundred 2025 season.

3 Teams That Could Target Jordan Cox in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Mumbai Indians

He blasted an unbeaten 86 off 29 against Welsh Fire.
8:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
RCB Devdutt Padikkal Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025

RCB Batter Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Case With Explosive 99-Run Knock in Qualifier 1

He scored 247 runs in IPL 2025.
7:59 pm
Aditya Ighe
liam livingstone birmingham phoenix the hundred 2025 rcb ipl 2026 retention list

Does Liam Livingstone Deserve To Be On IPL 2026 Retention List For RCB?

The big hitter has been stupendous form in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix
6:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
Gujarat Titans at IPL 2026 auction remaining purse amount

What Could Be The Purse Amount For Gujarat Titans At IPL 2026 Auction?

They have reached the playoffs in three out of four seasons.
5:42 pm
Sandip Pawar
rcb ipl 2025 suspended josh hazlewood injury return ipl playoffs ca mo bobat andy flower

How An Assurance Made By RCB To Cricket Australia Played A Big Part In IPL 2025 Win

The IPL title had almost slipped from their grasp had RCB not done this
3:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Several IPL stars are struggling with fitness ahead of IPL 2026 auction, including Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder, Mitchell Santner.

Back Injury Puts LSG Pacer’s IPL 2026 Auction Chances at Risk; Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Out for a Month After Abdominal Surgery

Several IPL stars are struggling with injuries.
9:30 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.