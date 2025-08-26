Lucknow Super Giants To Offload Big Signings – What Could Be LSG Purse Amount At IPL 2026 Auction?

They had multiple injury troubles in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) haven’t had a great time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since their introduction. They will be looking to rebuild their squad in the IPL 2026 auction after a few big signings who are likely to be released.

Rishabh Pant’s men finished seventh in IPL 2025 with six wins to their credit in the group stage. Their entire bowling unit and the middle order were major reasons for their finish outside the top four. As they try to address those issues, we take a look at the likely purse amount for LSG at the IPL 2026 auction.

Current LSG Squad With Player Prices

Lucknow Super Giants had retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni before the IPL 2025 auction. Later, they broke the bank for Pant. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, check out the current LSG squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

Player Price (INR crore) Nicholas Pooran 21.00 Ravi Bishnoi 11.00 Mayank Yadav 11.00 Mohsin Khan 4.00 Ayush Badoni 4.00 Rishabh Pant 27.00 Avesh Khan 9.75 David Miller 7.50 Akash Deep 8.00 Abdul Samad 4.20 Mitchell Marsh 3.40 Shahbaz Ahamad 2.40 Aiden Markram 2.00 M. Siddharth 0.75 Shamar Joseph 0.75 Matthew Breetzke 0.75 Aryan Juyal 0.30 Himmat Singh 0.30 Digvesh Singh 0.30 Akash Singh 0.30 Prince Yadav 0.30 Yuvraj Chaudhary 0.30 Arshin Kulkarni 0.30 Rajvardhan Hangargekar 0.30 Shardul Thakur 2.00

Apart from these, LSG had brought in Will O’Rourke as a replacement for Mayank Yadav. But whether he can be retained or not remains unclear.

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in LSG Squad?

Rishabh Pant – LSG splashed INR 27 crore on Rishabh Pant but did not get the expected returns. Barring one century late in the season, the captain struggled to make any significant contribution.

LSG splashed INR 27 crore on Rishabh Pant but did not get the expected returns. Barring one century late in the season, the captain struggled to make any significant contribution. Ravi Bishnoi – LSG had retained the leg-spin bowler for INR 11 crore, but he failed to deliver good returns. His season performance did not match the price tag.

LSG had retained the leg-spin bowler for INR 11 crore, but he failed to deliver good returns. His season performance did not match the price tag. Mayank Yadav – The young speedster was also retained for a whopping amount of INR 11 crore. But injury troubles have plagued him, and he has played only six games in the last two editions.

The young speedster was also retained for a whopping amount of INR 11 crore. But injury troubles have plagued him, and he has played only six games in the last two editions. Avesh Khan – The right-arm pacer was bought for INR 9.75 crore, but was expensive in the tournament. He had too low an impact for the price tag.

Likely LSG Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to release quite a few of their big signings from the current squad. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, here’s a look at the likely LSG Retention List:

Rishabh Pant

Mitchell Marsh ✈️

Aiden Markram ✈️

Nicholas Pooran ✈️

Ayush Badoni

Abdul Samad

Akash Singh

Matthew Breetzke ✈️

Digvesh Rathi

Mohsin Khan

Akash Deep

Prince Yadav

Shahbaz Ahmad

Key Players Who Could Be Released By LSG To Free Up Purse

Lucknow Super Giants could release a few big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore)

As mentioned above, Mayank Yadav has played only six games in the last two seasons as he has been out with injuries for the most part. Despite the evident talent, his fitness issues are hard to ignore. LSG could free up a huge amount by releasing him.

Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi played 11 games in IPL 2025, picking up nine wickets at a high economy rate of 9.83. Bishnoi could neither control the run flow nor make enough breakthroughs. He could not find a place in the playing XI by the end of the tournament.

Avesh Khan (INR 9.75 crore)

With plenty of injuries to their seamers, Avesh Khan ended up being LSG’s main pacer. He took 13 wickets from 13 games at an expensive rate of 10.28. The franchise could part ways with him.

David Miller (INR 7.50 crore)

The South African star had an awful campaign in IPL 2025. He scored only 153 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 127. LSG dropped him from the line-up at the back end.

READ MORE:

Likely LSG Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the LSG squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep, Prince Yadav, and Shahbaz Ahmad.

Category: Released

Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 2 crore), David Miller (INR 7.50 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore), Avesh Khan (INR 9.75 crore), Himmat Singh (INR 0.30 crore), Yuvraj Chaudhary (INR 0.30 crore), Rajvardhan Hagargekar (INR 0.30 crore), Arshin Kulkarni (INR 0.30 crore), Aryan Juyal (INR 0.30 crore), M Siddharth (INR 0.75 crore), Shamar Joseph (INR 0.75 crore).

Likely Purse Amount For LSG At IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants had quite a few big signings that failed to make a mark in the previous season. As a result, we could see them let go of them.

Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi (both INR 11 crore) will free up their purse. Avesh Khan and David Miller combine for INR 17.25 crore. Add other fringe players, and they could have the biggest purse amongst all teams.

The total amount of the likely LSG retentions could be INR 77.65 crore. Assuming there will be no purse extension, LSG could have a balance of INR 42.35 crore at IPL 2026 auction.

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 42.35 crore.

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For LSG at IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green for David Miller – Cameron Green could well be the costliest player in the next auction. If LSG go with that purse, they will have the best chance of acquiring him. Green would fit into their line-up perfectly.

Matt Henry for Mayank Yadav – Matt Henry has been in incredible form in T20 cricket this year. He comes with huge experience and the ability to do well across conditions. Henry could help LSG solve their bowling woes.

Rahul Chahar for Ravi Bishnoi – Rahul Chahar could be released by his 2025 franchise and will not cost much. He could be a good replacement for Bishnoi.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by LSG?

Likely retained names include Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni.

Which players could be released by LSG?

Possible releases include Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan.

What could be the purse amount for LSG At IPL 2026 Auction?

LSG could go into the next auction with a remaining purse of INR 42.35 crore.