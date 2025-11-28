Who is Mangesh Yadav, The MP T20 League Player Who Will Be A Major Attraction At IPL 2026 Auction?

He was the leading wicket-taker in MP T20 League 2025.

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches, another group of underrated, largely unknown domestic players will hope to make their way into the cash-rich league, and among the most promising names in this bracket is left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav, who has quickly turned heads with his standout performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League.

State-level franchise leagues have paved the way for some talented players in Indian cricket to showcase their abilities and rise through the ranks. Courtesy of the Madhya Pradesh Premier League, Indian cricket might have found another young gem who might just become a breakout star at the IPL 2026 auction set to take place in Abu Dhabi in December.

Meet Mangesh Yadav

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Yadav, who is in his mid-20s, made a strong impression in the MP T20 League 2025. The Gwalior Cheetahs player finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. In six matches, he picked up 14 wickets, including three four-wicket hauls, at an astonishing average of 12.

In the match against Bhopal Leopards, Yadav clinched four wickets in three overs and gave away just 18 runs. His other two four-wicket hauls came against Jabalpur Royal Lions and Bundelkhand Bulls.

Against the Bulls, Mangesh Yadav also struck a six-ball 24 unbeaten knock to take his team over the line.

In the State league, Yadav’s ability to execute under pressure translated into an impressive economy rate of eight. That kind of consistency, coupled with his knack for taking wickets, is exactly what IPL teams look for, especially when they’re building a squad around a reliable domestic pace option.

Why Makes Mangesh Yadav An Exciting Prospect for IPL 2026 Auction?

Shedding light on some of Yadav’s First-Class experience, the youngster brought his A-game to the Buchi Babu tournament this year. He smashed an impressive 75 in a match against Punjab, and also deceived Prabhsimran Singh in the same tournament.

Previously in the Under-23 State A trophy 2025-26, Yadav made history by clinching six wickets and giving away only 43 runs against Kerala, making way for a crucial win for Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav was also a part of the White Town DropThought Giants’ squad for the Puducherry Premier League this year.

His continuous streak of success makes him an interesting backup option for the IPL teams in the mini auction. Moreover, his skills of being a left-arm pacer are a weapon most teams would look forward to exploiting.

Which Teams Can Target Mangesh Yadav in IPL 2026 Auction?

With the IPL 2026 auction around the corner, Mangesh Yadav’s name is likely to be featured on the target lists of several franchises. Lucknow Super Giants is one such team that can rope in the left-arm pacer. With their premium Indian pacer Mayank Yadav still recovering from injury and facing fitness concerns, and with Shardul Thakur traded to MI, LSG’s fast-bowling unit is in clear need of reinforcements. That is where Yadav can come in and give LSG important breakthroughs this season.

Yadav can also be a great fit for the Mumbai Indians, a team that is known to nurture and groom talented youngsters and give them opportunities to shine. MI constantly looks to maintain a deep pace-bowling bench. Yadav could be a low-cost domestic asset worth investing in. As per reports, he recently featured in MI’s trials, a clear sign that the five-time champions are seriously considering him.

The youngster also featured in trials for the Rajasthan Royals, putting himself firmly on their radar as a promising left-arm quick they can develop for the future.

With no prior IPL experience yet, we can surely expect Mangesh Yadav to become one of the breakout stars at the IPL 2026 auction next month.

