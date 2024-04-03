'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram': Former KKR player lambasts Glenn Maxwell for his poor performances in IPL 2024

Glenn Maxwell is having a horrendous IPL 2024 so far, having scored just 31 runs in 4 innings so far

RCB allrounder Glenn Maxwell's poor form with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lucknow Super Giants' latest fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav. Mayank bowled a short of a good length ball, which Maxwell tried to muscle away but could only slice it off the top edge to Nicholas Pooran, running in from mid-on.

In four matches played in IPL 2024, Maxwell has scored just 31 runs at an average of 7.75. His poor run with the bat means RCB have been found wanting in the middle overs. With Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green also not getting big scores, the team has been struggling as a batting unit. Till now, only Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik seem to be the batters who are fighting it out against the opposition bowlers.

Manoj Tiwary lambasts Glenn Maxwell for his poor performances

Former KKR batter Manoj Tiwary has teared upon Glenn Maxwell for his below-par performance in IPL 2024 so far. While speaking to Cricbuzz, Tiwary questioned Maxwell's consistency and his ability to produce match-winning performances.

"RCB retained Glenn Maxwell. He is receiving his salary from time to time, but the performances aren't coming at that speed. Glenn Maxwell has become Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram in the IPL. He has all the abilities, but where are the performances?" Tiwary questioned.

"If you look at his track record, even when he was with Punjab, everyone expected him to deliver match-winning performances, which didn't happen. There needs to be consistency." he added.

Manoj Tiwary went on to add that RCB are missing the services of AB de Villiers as their new signing Cameron Green is also not delivering consistent performances.

"RCB are dearly missing the services of AB de Villiers. Cameron Green is an up-and-coming player and has done well for Australia. However, he hasn't scored consistently for Bengaluru. Also, they sent Rajat Patidar at No. 3, despite Green doing well at that position in the last match," Tiwary said.

Maxwell currently has 2 ducks in four innings that he has played so far. However, he delivered an excellent bowling performance against LSG, where he picked up 2-23 with his off-spin. RCB has now lost 3 matches and won just 1 so far. They will need Maxwell to fire soon if they aim to make a comeback into the top four.

