WATCH: Nicholas Pooran's monstrous 106m SIX lands on Chinnaswamy's roof

Lucknow Super Giants and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran displayed his brute strength once again with a colossal six during their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The ball was hit with such sheer power that it travelled a whopping 106m before landing on the roof of the Chinnaswamy stadium.

England pacer Reece Topley bowled a slower one and Pooran picked it up really well. He swung his willow full-blooded and got a good connection as the ball travelled miles into the sky.

Pooran, de Kock's fireworks take LSG past the 180-mark

Speaking about the match, Pooran played a handy and crucial cameo of 40 runs off 21 deliveries, which comprised five sixes and a four to set up an 182-run target for RCB.

Pooran's standout moment during his innings was his remarkable three consecutive sixes against Reece Topley in the penultimate over. Among these, the third six stood out as the most impressive, as Pooran blasted the ball, sending it soaring over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Following his triad of sixes in the 19th over, the West Indian batter continued his aggression by smashing two more maximums off Mohammed Siraj in the final over.

Pooran's blistering knock came after LSG opener Quinton de Kock played a stellar innings of 81 off 56 balls.

Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. RCB made a change in their lineup, bringing in Topley instead of Alzarri Joseph, while LSG opted to replace Mohsin Khan, who was suffering from a back spasm with Yash Thakur.

