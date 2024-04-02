Hardik Pandya underlines what Mumbai Indians need to do to salvage their horrendous start to IPL 2024

The wave of criticism against the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya just got heavier as Mumbai Indians registered yet another disappointing loss in IPL 2024. After two consecutive losses, Mumbai Indians recorded the lowest score in the 17th season of IPL against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Playing their first match at home, Mumbai Indians batters walked in to bat first however, were brutally thrashed by the Rajasthan Royals’ lethal bowling attack. The former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fell for a golden duck, while the middle order batting lineup collapsed with low scores.

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya became the top scorer for the team and put 34 runs on the board off 21 deliveries with a strike rate of 161.9. The five time title winners posted 125 runs on the board, and easy runner ball target for Rajasthan Royals to chase in 15.3 overs. After losing quick wickets at the top, the Royals middle order batter Riyan Parag once again finished the game for the 2008 IPL champions.

‘Need to be more disciplined’ - MI Skipper reflects on team’s back to back losses

In the post match ceremony, Hardik Pandya addressed the areas Mumbai Indians need to work on, to kickstart their IPL 2024 campaign and register their first win in the tournament. The all-rounder admitted that his wicket led the visitors to gain a stronger grip on the game.

Pandya said, “Yes, a tough night, we didn't start the way we wanted to start. I wanted to counter, we were in a decent position to get us around 150-160, but my wicket allowed them to get back more into the game, I needed to do a lot more. It's okay, we didn't expect such a surface, but you can't always have it as a batter, it's nice at times for the bowlers to have a say. It's all about doing the right things, (correct) results happen at times, at some other times it doesn't. As a group, we believe we can do a lot better, but we need to be a bit more disciplined and show a lot more courage.”

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play their next match of the season against Delhi Capitals on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.