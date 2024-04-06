'It is what it is:' Former CSK player lashes out at Ruturaj Gaikwad for baffling decisions in DC and SRH games

Veteran Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden recently highlighted Ruturaj Gaikwad’s two decisions that cost Chennai Super Kings’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The teams met for the 18th match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and the visitors batted first.

Ruturaj Gaikwad kicked off his captaincy tenure for Chennai Super Kings with the band as the team registered two back-to-back wins in the first two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. However, the defending champions campaign has hit a new low after consecutive losses against Delhi Capitals and their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While talking to Star Sports, Hayden scanned Ruturaj’s captaincy style and a few improved decisions which could have made Chennai Super Kings bounce back in the game and defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by defending their 166 runs target.

‘He is Thala’ - Matthew Hayden Reflects on Dhoni’s presence affecting Gaikwad’s Captaincy

Hayden shed light on a few captaincy decisions taken by the CSK skipper that didn’t sit right and align with the hosts' performances. The Australian cricketer elaborated on promoting the English all-rounder Moeen Ali in the batting order for Chennai Super Kings to put additional runs on the board.

"There were a couple of decisions which weren't quite sharp. When you think of Moeen Ali as an all-rounder, he ended up contributing nicely with the ball, but he should have been batted up the order. He should have been given a license. With the ball, I think they probably could have bowled Theekshana straight away to Travis Head. It's a great match-up. Don't wait until the fourth over. He went for plenty of that second over. So for me, Theekshana straight up front against Travis Head could have been a better move”, said Matthew Hayden.

While talking about Gaikwad catering to the pressures of handling captaincy under the presence of the team’s former and joint most successful skipper MS Dhoni, Hayden added,