Mayank Yadav Credits Mentorship from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for His Injury Management Ahead of IPL 2026

His last appearance came against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav is determined to make a strong comeback in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and attributed India’s pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for mentorship regarding injury management.

The 23-year-old, known for his raw pace and regularly touching 150+ kmph, has been battling a series of injuries that sidelined him for most of the last three years. He recently underwent a back surgery. He is currently on a rigorous rehabilitation program at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His recovery appears to be on the right track, with him optimistic about donning the LSG jersey for the IPL 2026.

Mayank Yadav Speaks After Inclusion in LSG Retained Players 2026

Speaking to The Times of India, Yadav revealed the invaluable mentorship role Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have played in his recovery journey. The LSG pacer connected with Bumrah, who shared a similar injury history, and Shami, whose guidance on injury management and bowling techniques has become a beacon for the youngster.

Notably, Mayank and Shami will share the same dressing room in the IPL after the latter has been traded to LSG from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions being finalised.

“I had a chat with Shami bhai about my bowling and how to go about things in the future. It will be very exciting to bowl with him and learn from him [Shami],” commented Yadav.

Shedding light on his learning at the CoE about injury management, Yadav revealed that he and Bumrah were doing rehab together in Bengaluru before the IPL 2025 for the same issue, where he had a great interaction with the latter.

“I learnt to understand my body more. Bumrah bhaiyya [Jasprit Bumrah] was here last year, before the IPL. I had a lot of good chats with him because he also went through the same surgery. He shared a lot of things with me about injury management,” stated Yadav.

ALSO READ:

Mayank Yadav Sets New Goal For IPL 2026

The franchise has shown confidence in Yadav’s potential by included him in the LSG retained players 2026 list at INR 11 crore, despite his limited appearances in the last two IPL seasons, featuring in only six matches so far.

Looking ahead, Yadav said, “I’ve set myself only one goal — to play more and more games. That’s the only thing I’ve been missing for the last two years or so. If I’m able to play a couple of domestic matches before the IPL, it will be good for me.”

Yadav was picked by LSG in IPL 2023, but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. He made his IPL debut next year and impressed with his raw pace and incredible control on line and length. In IPL 2024, Mayank Yadav bagged seven wickets in four matches at a staggering average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98.

However, injury woes disrupted his momentum, forcing him to miss significant playing time. In IPL 2025, the right-arm pacer bowled at a good pace but lacked control, managing two wickets in as many matches at a hefty economy rate of 12.50 and an average of 50.

With mentorship from the likes of Bumrah and Shami, combined with LSG’s backing, Mayank Yadav is poised to turn the page on an injury-hit chapter and unleash himself in the upcoming IPL season.

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16 this year. The fresh season will take place after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup next year in February.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.