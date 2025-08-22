News
Meet Hemanth Reddy: Andhra All-rounder That Could Attract Bidding War At IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Meet Hemanth Reddy: Andhra All-rounder That Could Attract Bidding War At IPL 2026 Auction

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 22, 2025
3 min read

He was named the captain of the Bhimavaram Bulls in the absence of Nitish Reddy.

Meet Hemanth Reddy: Andhra All-rounder That Could Attract Bidding War At IPL 2026 Auction

The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 is nearing its business end. After the Amaravati Royals booked their berth for the Final, the Tungabhadra Warriors and the Bhimavaram Bulls are set to lock horns in a virtual semi-final. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has now become a benchmark for various players to showcase their talent in front of the masses. But various states have taken it upon themselves to unearth talents that can impress selectors and pave the way for the younger generation towards glory. One such talent is Hemanth Reddy, who is currently leading the Bhimavaram Bulls in the ongoing Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025.

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered a knee injury in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This ruled him out of the five-match Test series. Subsequently, Nitish was unable to recover in time for the APL 2025, and hence, the captaincy had to be given to Hemanth Reddy. And so far, the 22-year-old has not let his team down. Through the course of their campaign, Hemanth has led from the front and has shown glimpses of class. It is a no-brainer that scouting teams will be watching the youngster from close quarters.

In their Eliminator against the Vijayawada Sunshiners, Hemanth scored a blistering unbeaten 71, to steer the Bulls to a six-wicket victory. After winning the toss, the Bulls chose to bowl and were successful in keeping the Sunshiners down to an average 160/8. But what looks like an ordinary total otherwise, also holds the burden of pressure in an Eliminator. Skipper Hemanth walked in to bat in the fourth over after a decent start from the openers. His 71 came off just 43 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and six maximums.

ALSO READ:

How Hemanth Reddy Can Be a Good Prospect For IPL Teams

The all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh knows a thing or two about the art of bowling. In the Eliminator where his batting skills were on display, his bowling wasn’t far behind too. In four overs, he bagged two wickets, giving away just 19 runs. An economy of less than four in a T20 is extremely valuable and Hemanth was able to manage it with ease. And this is where most of the IPL teams will have to put a price tag on. There are rarely any all-rounders who are equally good with both bat and ball, and this 22-year-old might just be one of them.

Hemanth is a strong bottom-hand player and can dispatch the ball a fair distance. He started off the APL 2025 season with a bang, scoring a fine 65 off 40 deliveries to cap off a chase. To add to that, Hemanth has also scalped eight wickets in the campaign so far, and remains a vital option with the ball for the Bulls. He was the orange cap winner for the last season of the league and has shown his poise on multiple occasions.

Any team that is looking out for an Indian all-rounder can be a good home for Hemanth in the IPL. Scoring heaps of runs in the top-order and bowling leg-break are not easy skills to execute, and the youngster seems to be doing it effortlessly. Moreover, age is on his side. If groomed well, he can be an asset to the franchise. Not many teams have the luxury of a top-order batter who can give the captain four overs on a regular basis. And this youngster from Andhra Pradesh is ready just for that.

Andhra Premier League 2025
Bhimavaram Bulls
Hemanth Reddy
IPL 2026 Auction
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

