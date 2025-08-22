Meet Hemanth Reddy: Andhra All-rounder That Could Attract Bidding War At IPL 2026 Auction

He was named the captain of the Bhimavaram Bulls in the absence of Nitish Reddy.

The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 is nearing its business end. After the Amaravati Royals booked their berth for the Final, the Tungabhadra Warriors and the Bhimavaram Bulls are set to lock horns in a virtual semi-final. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has now become a benchmark for various players to showcase their talent in front of the masses. But various states have taken it upon themselves to unearth talents that can impress selectors and pave the way for the younger generation towards glory. One such talent is Hemanth Reddy, who is currently leading the Bhimavaram Bulls in the ongoing Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025.

All matches (75) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – PD – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW 89/3 EDRW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST 88/7 BEL 136/6 Fixtures Live – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL 54/0 Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 195/4 CZR 170/7 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 147/6 VFB 149/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV 173/3 SGFD 93/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN 56/1 BB – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – SURR 47/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR 41/0 DURH – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLAM 56/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – GLO 53/0 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – DEN 6/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS 131/7 TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – GBM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC 124/9 YSG 152/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA 250/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS 37/3 GCT 211/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 271/5 NSBB 114/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WYN – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – IPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WSS – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – TMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 134/9 AS-A 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 135/10 PSA 139/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 88/7 NEP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KASS 53/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – KASS – Fixtures Standings

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered a knee injury in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This ruled him out of the five-match Test series. Subsequently, Nitish was unable to recover in time for the APL 2025, and hence, the captaincy had to be given to Hemanth Reddy. And so far, the 22-year-old has not let his team down. Through the course of their campaign, Hemanth has led from the front and has shown glimpses of class. It is a no-brainer that scouting teams will be watching the youngster from close quarters.

In their Eliminator against the Vijayawada Sunshiners, Hemanth scored a blistering unbeaten 71, to steer the Bulls to a six-wicket victory. After winning the toss, the Bulls chose to bowl and were successful in keeping the Sunshiners down to an average 160/8. But what looks like an ordinary total otherwise, also holds the burden of pressure in an Eliminator. Skipper Hemanth walked in to bat in the fourth over after a decent start from the openers. His 71 came off just 43 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and six maximums.

ALSO READ:

How Hemanth Reddy Can Be a Good Prospect For IPL Teams

The all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh knows a thing or two about the art of bowling. In the Eliminator where his batting skills were on display, his bowling wasn’t far behind too. In four overs, he bagged two wickets, giving away just 19 runs. An economy of less than four in a T20 is extremely valuable and Hemanth was able to manage it with ease. And this is where most of the IPL teams will have to put a price tag on. There are rarely any all-rounders who are equally good with both bat and ball, and this 22-year-old might just be one of them.

Hemanth is a strong bottom-hand player and can dispatch the ball a fair distance. He started off the APL 2025 season with a bang, scoring a fine 65 off 40 deliveries to cap off a chase. To add to that, Hemanth has also scalped eight wickets in the campaign so far, and remains a vital option with the ball for the Bulls. He was the orange cap winner for the last season of the league and has shown his poise on multiple occasions.

Any team that is looking out for an Indian all-rounder can be a good home for Hemanth in the IPL. Scoring heaps of runs in the top-order and bowling leg-break are not easy skills to execute, and the youngster seems to be doing it effortlessly. Moreover, age is on his side. If groomed well, he can be an asset to the franchise. Not many teams have the luxury of a top-order batter who can give the captain four overs on a regular basis. And this youngster from Andhra Pradesh is ready just for that.