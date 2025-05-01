MI Points Table Position Boost As They Leapfrog RCB: Can Mumbai Indians Finish Top Two in Standings After RR Win?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have jumped to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after a commanding win over Rajasthan Royals, overtaking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Net Run Rate. With three matches remaining and top two rivals still in their schedule, MI Points Table position gives them a great chance to secure a top two finish — a coveted advantage heading into the playoffs. Here’s a breakdown of MI’s top two chances and what they need to do next.

📊 Quick Take – MI Playoffs Chances (Updated May 1) ✅ Points: 14 from 11 matches

14 from 11 matches 🏆 Wins Needed to Secure Top 2: At least 2 from remaining 3

At least 2 from remaining 3 📉 NRR: +1.116 (Estimated post-RR win)

+1.116 (Estimated post-RR win) 🔮 Playoff Chance: Very Strong – MI now lead points table on NRR

MI Blow Away Rajasthan Royals to Go Top of Points Table

Mumbai Indians hadn’t won in Jaipur since 2012 — and they made up for lost time by unleashing their most clinical performance of IPL 2025. Batting first, MI smashed 217/2, now the joint-highest IPL total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and then bundled Rajasthan Royals out for a paltry total to notch up a massive win that vaulted them to the top of the MI points table on Net Run Rate.

Ryan Rickelton set the tone early, countering RR’s short-ball strategy with some strong leg-side batting reminiscent of another MI opener from the past, Quinton de Kock. Rohit Sharma looked in sublime touch again, moving around the crease to disrupt line and length, stroking his way to 53 with pristine timing. Their opening partnership gave MI a perfect launchpad.

Enter Suryakumar Yadav, with 8.1 overs still to go. With 116 already on the board, Surya went into overdrive from ball one — attacking six of his first seven deliveries and finishing with a stunning 48 off 23 balls*, his 11th consecutive IPL score of 25+, a new record.

At the other end, Hardik Pandya was equally brutal, finishing unbeaten on 48 off 22*, exploiting anything that missed the yorker length. MI’s late-innings acceleration ensured 101 runs came off the final 48 balls.

With the ball, Bumrah and Co. made sure Rajasthan never got going. The thumping win not only snapped their 12-year Jaipur drought but also gave their Net Run Rate a powerful boost — enough to overtake RCB and claim the No.1 spot in the IPL 2025 standings.

MI Points Table Scenario After Beating RR

🏏 IPL 2025 – Points Table (Updated May 1) Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 0 14 +1.116 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.521 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 0 1 13 +0.199 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.748 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.362 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 0 1 9 +0.271 Rajasthan Royals 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.495 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.103 Chennai Super Kings (E) 10 2 8 0 0 4 -1.211

Can MI Qualify as Top Two in IPL 2025?

Yes — and they are in the driver’s seat. With their remaining fixtures including RCB, GT, and DC, MI’s fate is largely in their own hands.

If they win 2 of their last 3 matches, they will finish with 18 points, almost certainly securing a top-two finish — particularly with their superior NRR. Even 1 win may be enough if other top-four contenders stumble or if MI’s NRR stays significantly ahead.

Remaining Fixtures for Mumbai Indians

vs Gujarat Titans – May 6

vs Punjab Kings – May 11

vs Delhi Capitals – May 15

What Works in Favour of Mumbai Indians?

Red-hot Batting Form

MI’s top order is peaking at the right time. Rickelton has emerged as a match-winner at the top, Rohit Sharma is playing with freedom, Surya looks close to his best, and Hardik Pandya has found his groove.

Bumrah + NRR Advantage

Jasprit Bumrah continues to be MI’s trump card, and with MI now boasting the best NRR in the league, they have a critical tiebreaker advantage over all other teams — including RCB and GT.

Head-to-head Control

They play all three of their direct playoff challengers. That gives MI the power to not just win points but also pull down the others.

Key Challenges Ahead for MI

Tough Opponents: All three remaining fixtures are against current top-five sides.

All three remaining fixtures are against current top-five sides. No Margin for Error: A single loss could bring RCB, GT, or even DC back into the top-two conversation.

A single loss could bring RCB, GT, or even DC back into the top-two conversation. Spin Concerns: MI’s spin options still look underwhelming on slower pitches.

FAQs – MI Top Two Qualification Chances

Can MI Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Yes. With 14 points, MI are nearly confirmed for the playoffs. One more win will seal their place in the top four.

Can Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Two?

Yes. MI top two chances are excellent. Two more wins from their final three games will almost certainly get them there, especially given their strong NRR.

Where is MI in IPL 2025 Points Table?

Mumbai Indians are No.1 on the points table after beating Rajasthan Royals, tied with RCB on 14 points but ahead on Net Run Rate. RCB have played one match lesser than them, though.

What Are The Upcoming MI Matches?

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans (May 6), Punjab Kings (May 11), and Delhi Capitals (May 15) — three direct top-four rivals.

What Will Decide MI Top Two Hopes?

Consistency and winning big matches. Beating RCB and GT would massively strengthen MI’s top-two push. Maintaining their NRR edge will also be key.

