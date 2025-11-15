MI Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Mumbai Indians (MI) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. As a result of retaining most of the squad, the MI Remaining Purse is set to be amongst the lowest heading into the mini auction.
Five-time champions have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian stars along with other valuable assets. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, Mumbai Indians had brought in Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mayank Markande via trades.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
The MI retention list includes top superstars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. From overseas, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, and Mitch Santner are among the MI retained players 2026.
MI have opted to release Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Reece Topley, and Bevon Jacobs among others. In total, they have retained 17 players, while nine are unfortunate to be in the MI released players 2026.
|Player
|Status
|Purse +/- (INR)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Retained
|-18 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Retained
|-16.35 crore
|Hardik Pandya
|Retained
|-16.35 crore
|Rohit Sharma
|Retained
|-16.30 crore
|Tilak Varma
|Retained
|-8 crore
|Trent Boult
|Retained
|-12.5 crore
|Deepak Chahar
|Retained
|-9.25 crore
|Will Jacks
|Retained
|-5.25 crore
|Allah Ghazanfar
|Retained
|-4.80 crore
|Naman Dhir
|Retained
|-5.25 crore
|Mitchell Santner
|Retained
|-2 crore
|Ryan Rickelton
|Retained
|-1 crore
|Karn Sharma
|Released
|+50 lakh
|Arjun Tendulkar
|Released
|-30 lakh
|Ashwani Kumar
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Bevon Jacobs
|Released
|+30 lakh
|KL Shrijith
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Vignesh Puthur
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Corbin Bosch
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Raghu Sharma
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Released
|+2 crore
|Lizaad Williams
|Released
|+75 lakh
|Reece Topley
|Released
|+75 lakh
|Robin Minz
|Retained
|-65 lakh
|Raj Angad Bawa
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Satyanarayana Raju
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Shardul Thakur
|Trade
|-2 crore
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Trade
|-2.60 crore
|Mayank Markande
|Trade
|-30 lakh
Mumbai Indians have not made any surprise releases, and will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore — among the top two lowest.
The MI remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore is the lowest amongst all teams. It suggests their auction will be quiet with largely low-profile targets. Fortunately, they have done most of the work in the mega auction and through trades ahead of this retention deadline.
|Team
|Remaining Purse Amount (INR)
|Chennai Super Kings
|43.4 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|21.8 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|12.9 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|64.3 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|22.95 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|2.75 crore
|Punjab Kings
|11.5 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.05 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|16.4 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|25.5 crore
The MI retention list did not include any of their big money signings, and so have not freed up budget. Reece Topley, and Lizaad Williams are amongst the MI released players 2026. It indicates, MI will need to get one overseas pace back-up. Given the low MI remaining purse, their options will be limited. They could go for someone like Matt Henry.
The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians are expected to search for an overseas pacer along with an Indian spinner to build a strong squad for IPL 2026.
