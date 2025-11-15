MI Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Mumbai Indians (MI) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. As a result of retaining most of the squad, the MI Remaining Purse is set to be amongst the lowest heading into the mini auction.

Five-time champions have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian stars along with other valuable assets. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, Mumbai Indians had brought in Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mayank Markande via trades.

MI Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The MI retention list includes top superstars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. From overseas, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, and Mitch Santner are among the MI retained players 2026.

MI have opted to release Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Reece Topley, and Bevon Jacobs among others. In total, they have retained 17 players, while nine are unfortunate to be in the MI released players 2026.

Player Status Purse +/- (INR) Jasprit Bumrah Retained -18 crore Suryakumar Yadav Retained -16.35 crore Hardik Pandya Retained -16.35 crore Rohit Sharma Retained -16.30 crore Tilak Varma Retained -8 crore Trent Boult Retained -12.5 crore Deepak Chahar Retained -9.25 crore Will Jacks Retained -5.25 crore Allah Ghazanfar Retained -4.80 crore Naman Dhir Retained -5.25 crore Mitchell Santner Retained -2 crore Ryan Rickelton Retained -1 crore Karn Sharma Released +50 lakh Arjun Tendulkar Released -30 lakh Ashwani Kumar Retained -30 lakh Bevon Jacobs Released +30 lakh KL Shrijith Released +30 lakh Vignesh Puthur Released +30 lakh Corbin Bosch Retained -30 lakh Raghu Sharma Retained -30 lakh Mujeeb Ur Rahman Released +2 crore Lizaad Williams Released +75 lakh Reece Topley Released +75 lakh Robin Minz Retained -65 lakh Raj Angad Bawa Retained -30 lakh Satyanarayana Raju Released +30 lakh Shardul Thakur Trade -2 crore Sherfane Rutherford Trade -2.60 crore Mayank Markande Trade -30 lakh

Mumbai Indians have not made any surprise releases, and will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore — among the top two lowest.

MI Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The MI remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore is the lowest amongst all teams. It suggests their auction will be quiet with largely low-profile targets. Fortunately, they have done most of the work in the mega auction and through trades ahead of this retention deadline.

Team Remaining Purse Amount (INR) Chennai Super Kings 43.4 crore Delhi Capitals 21.8 crore Gujarat Titans 12.9 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 64.3 crore Lucknow Super Giants 22.95 crore Mumbai Indians 2.75 crore Punjab Kings 11.5 crore Rajasthan Royals 16.05 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 25.5 crore

The MI retention list did not include any of their big money signings, and so have not freed up budget. Reece Topley, and Lizaad Williams are amongst the MI released players 2026. It indicates, MI will need to get one overseas pace back-up. Given the low MI remaining purse, their options will be limited. They could go for someone like Matt Henry.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians are expected to search for an overseas pacer along with an Indian spinner to build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

