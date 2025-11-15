News
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
MI Remaining Purse After Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

MI Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read
MI Remaining Purse After Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Mumbai Indians (MI) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. As a result of retaining most of the squad, the MI Remaining Purse is set to be amongst the lowest heading into the mini auction. 

Five-time champions have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian stars along with other valuable assets. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, Mumbai Indians had brought in Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mayank Markande via trades.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

MI Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The MI retention list includes top superstars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. From overseas, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, and Mitch Santner are among the MI retained players 2026.

MI have opted to release Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Reece Topley, and Bevon Jacobs among others. In total, they have retained 17 players, while nine are unfortunate to be in the MI released players 2026

PlayerStatusPurse +/- (INR)
Jasprit BumrahRetained-18 crore
Suryakumar YadavRetained-16.35 crore
Hardik PandyaRetained-16.35 crore
Rohit SharmaRetained-16.30 crore
Tilak VarmaRetained-8 crore
Trent BoultRetained-12.5 crore
Deepak ChaharRetained-9.25 crore
Will JacksRetained-5.25 crore
Allah GhazanfarRetained-4.80 crore
Naman DhirRetained-5.25 crore
Mitchell SantnerRetained-2 crore
Ryan RickeltonRetained-1 crore
Karn SharmaReleased +50 lakh
Arjun TendulkarReleased-30 lakh
Ashwani KumarRetained-30 lakh
Bevon JacobsReleased +30 lakh
KL ShrijithReleased +30 lakh
Vignesh PuthurReleased +30 lakh
Corbin BoschRetained-30 lakh
Raghu SharmaRetained-30 lakh
Mujeeb Ur RahmanReleased+2 crore
Lizaad WilliamsReleased+75 lakh
Reece TopleyReleased+75 lakh
Robin MinzRetained -65 lakh
Raj Angad BawaRetained-30 lakh
Satyanarayana RajuReleased+30 lakh
Shardul ThakurTrade-2 crore
Sherfane Rutherford Trade-2.60 crore
Mayank MarkandeTrade-30 lakh

Mumbai Indians have not made any surprise releases, and will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore — among the top two lowest.

ALSO READ:

MI Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand? 

The MI remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore is the lowest amongst all teams. It suggests their auction will be quiet with largely low-profile targets. Fortunately, they have done most of the work in the mega auction and through trades ahead of this retention deadline. 

TeamRemaining Purse Amount (INR)
Chennai Super Kings43.4 crore
Delhi Capitals21.8 crore
Gujarat Titans12.9 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders64.3 crore
Lucknow Super Giants22.95 crore
Mumbai Indians2.75 crore
Punjab Kings11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals16.05 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru16.4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad25.5 crore

The MI retention list did not include any of their big money signings, and so have not freed up budget. Reece Topley, and Lizaad Williams are amongst the MI released players 2026. It indicates, MI will need to get one overseas pace back-up. Given the low MI remaining purse, their options will be limited. They could go for someone like Matt Henry.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians are expected to search for an overseas pacer along with an Indian spinner to build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

