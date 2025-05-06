News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
MI vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

MI vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous games.

MI vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs. They have played 11 matches so far, winning seven and losing four. If they win this match, their chances of reaching the playoffs will become even stronger.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs. They have played 10 matches so far, winning seven and losing three. A win in this match will further strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs.

MI vs GT Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous games. Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same team, while Gujarat Titans might make a change in their lineup.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians’ playing eleven looks well balanced, and they are likely to go with the same team for this match.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

ALSO READ: MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction

MI Batting Order:

  • Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma
  • No.3: Suryakumar Yadav
  • Middle-order: Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir
  • Lower-order: Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: MI vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Kagiso Rabada is available for Gujarat Titans, so they might bring him back into the playing eleven for this match.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs GT

GT Batting Order:

  • Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill
  • No.3: Jos Buttler
  • Middle-order: Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan
  • Lower-order: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
MI vs GT
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will have a home advantage and have been in form, so they should win.

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 56 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

2:33 pm
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians' premium spinner, Mitchell Santner, has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.

Will Mitchell Santner Return to Mumbai Indians Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today vs GT?

Mitchell Santner has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.
2:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Future After a Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

Former India Captain Calls For Limit On Uncapped Player Retention Fees In IPL

Former India captain MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 4 crore
1:49 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant became the most expensive IPL player after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought him for INR 27 crores.

Will LSG Sack Rishabh Pant After IPL 2025 No-Show?

LSG have spent a major chunk of their salary on Rishabh Pant, so their expectations are obviously high.
12:39 pm
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

REVEALED! Why Did Virat Kohli Leave RCB Captaincy After IPL 2021

While Kohli couldn’t take his team to the trophy, RCB have had numerous great moments under his tenure.
10:43 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Updated Points Table And Predictions

10:33 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.