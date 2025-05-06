MI vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous games.

Match No. 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs. They have played 11 matches so far, winning seven and losing four. If they win this match, their chances of reaching the playoffs will become even stronger.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs. They have played 10 matches so far, winning seven and losing three. A win in this match will further strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs.

MI vs GT Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous games. Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same team, while Gujarat Titans might make a change in their lineup.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians’ playing eleven looks well balanced, and they are likely to go with the same team for this match.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

MI Batting Order:

Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma No.3: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav Middle-order: Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir

Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir Lower-order: Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma (likely impact player)

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Kagiso Rabada is available for Gujarat Titans, so they might bring him back into the playing eleven for this match.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill No.3: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Middle-order: Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan

Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan Lower-order: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (likely impact player)

