indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

MI vs RCB Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Jasprit Bumrah will be seen in action tonight.

The eighth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) will go head-to-head with third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The rivalry will unfold at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Hardik Pandya-led side faced another defeat in their last fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. In a dramatic turn of events during the chase, MI retired out Tilak Varma to score quick runs in the last over. Yet, MI went on to lose their third match of the tournament by a low margin of 12 runs.

After winning two on the trot, RCB lost their home match against Gujarat Titans. The Rajat Patidar-led side put a sub-par score on a high-scoring venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Shubman Gill and Co. chased down the target within 18 overs to win by eight wickets and hand RCB their first defeat of the season.

Though we’re less than two weeks into the tournament, both teams have followed a pattern. MI have won only their home match, whereas RCB have been successful away from home. Let’s check the MI vs RCB playing 11 to understand how both teams may fare in this contest.

MI vs RCB Playing 11

Both teams may make changes to their bowling line-up to take advantage of the conditions at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the field would have given MI a major shot of adrenaline. The Indian pacer’s inclusion in the playing 11 is certain, as confirmed by the head coach, Mahela Jayawardene. Rohit Sharma missed the last match due to a knee issue. He may also be included in the Impact Player subs.

MI Expected 11: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju.

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB Prediction

MI Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rohit Sharma (likely Impact Player), Ryan Rickelton
  • No.3: Will Jacks
  • Middle-order: Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya
  • Lower-order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB Top Captaincy Picks

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

RCB have won two matches so far and lost only one. They may stick to their combination, however, Devdutt Padikkal hasn’t performed as per the expectations. Manoj Bhandage may get a push for this match.

RCB Expected 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Manoj Bhandage, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Players: Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Devdutt Padikkal.

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB Prediction, Odds, and Betting Tips

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt
No.3: Manoj Bhandage
Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya
Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam (likely impact player)

IPL 2025
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

