Mohammed Shami Trade News: LSG Revamp Pace Department by Signing SRH Star for IPL 2026

Mohammed Shami Trade News: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured the signing of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and India pacer Mohammed Shami in a last-minute trade ahead of the retention deadline tomorrow (November 15). The 35-year-old joins LSG in an all-cash deal for the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season.

The franchise also teased the signing earlier on their social media channels by posting a picture of Shami’s dismissal of Ben Stokes during the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Ekana Stadium, LSG’s home ground.

Just thinking about this Ekana moment for no reason 🤭 pic.twitter.com/qxn8XNl2Ei — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 14, 2025

It is understood that LSG paid INR 10 crores, the exact amount SRH splurged to acquire Shami at the mega-auction last time around. However, he couldn’t deliver the goods, struggling with his form and rhythm. He played nine matches for SRH and could manage only six scalps at a sky-high average of 56.16.

Thus, for SRH it makes sense, since they free up a considerable amount in their budget which can be used to pursue other targets.

Why LSG traded in Mohammed Shami for IPL 2026?

LSG struggled in their pace department last season, with injury concerns and poor bowling returns. Furthermore, they have traded out Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians (MI) just a few days back and needed a quality Indian pacer in the ranks.

Getting Mohammed Shami thus addresses multiple issues for LSG. They get a local player who is an international veteran which gets the backing of the fan base. He will also be a lynchpin in the pace attack that mostly consists of youngsters. At the same time, Shami’s signing can be linked to the fitness of LSG’s Indian fast bowlers Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan – who are currently in rehab from various injuries and not playing domestic cricket.

The new destination will now give Shami a rejuvenated chance to comeback stronger after a poor last season and falling out of favour in the Indian team. He has also looked in tremendous form recently, taking 15 wickets in four innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy playing for Bengal. LSG will hope Shami continues to deliver when he dons his new team jersey next season.

