Mohammed Shami Trade News Update – SRH In Talks With Delhi Capitals And LSG Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Mohammed Shami Trade News: Veteran India and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami can have a new destination for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) with two teams – Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) interested in a possible trade. Both teams have struggled with their fast bowling stocks in the last edition and are in dire need of reinforcements.

Shami, who is currently out of favour in the Indian side, had a lacklustre IPL 2025 campaign and will be eager to turn around his fortunes in IPL 2026. He played nine matches for SRH and could manage only six scalps at a sky-high average of 56.16.

Shami also cost SRH INR 10 crores and trading him could give the Hyderabad side a considerable boost to their purse before heading into the IPL 2026 auction.

Despite concerns over his form and fitness, the 35-year-old has recently looked in fiery shape, which can help SRH and the pacer crack a deal. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, playing for Bengal, he took a seven-wicket match-haul in the tournament opener, before taking a fifer and finishing with eight wickets in the second round match against Gujarat.

ALSO READ:

Mohammad Shami Trade News – How DC and LSG can make the deal happen?

While Shami comes at an expensive price, Delhi Capitals have T Natarajan at their disposal who bowled in only one game last season after being acquired for INR 10.75 crores. DC can consider offloading Natarajan to fit Shami into their squad.

On the other hand, LSG have already traded out Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 2 crores and they also have Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, costing INR 9.75 and INR 11 crores respectively, one of whom can be traded to bring in Mohammed Shami.

However, the final lies remain with SRH and it remains to be seen if they opt for an all-cash deal or demand any specific player from the franchise. Contrarily, SRH can also turn down all offers and choose to retain him on the basis of his current form.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.