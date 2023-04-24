WATCH: Mohammed Siraj apologizes to Mahipal Lomror after losing cool during clash against Rajasthan Royals

Both Mohammed Siraj and Mahipal Lomror showed their sportsmanship after the match and sent a message to the fans that all is well between them

The incident happened after a failed run-out attempt

Royal Challengers Bangalore defended their target for a third time successfully in IPL 2023 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs on Sunday. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a competitive total of 189/9 in 20 overs after Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell smashed 62 and 77 runs respectively. Later, RR were restricted to 182/6 despite a brilliant knock of 52 runs from Devdutt Padikkal.

During the match, a heated moment took place where pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool at Mahipal Lomror after a failed run-out attempt. Notably, the RCB duo showed their sportsmanship after the match and sent a message to the fans that all is well.

In the aftermath of the match, the franchise posted a video on their Twitter handle, where the RCB quick was seen apologizing to Lomror for his behaviour. "I am so sorry Mahipal. I have apologised twice already. I don't carry the aggression off the field. It's all calm down post-match," said Siraj in the video.

Replying to which, Lomror said, "It's alright Siraj Bhai. Bade bade matchon mein aise choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain."

Watch the video below

RCB v RR Game Day Post Match Interviews



Maxwell talks about his form, partnership with Faf, and what flipped the switch after the 10 over mark with the ball, while Mike Hesson, Adam Griffith and Harshal Patel explain the bowlers’ role in last night’s win.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/SAU4bYbSk2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Rajasthan Royals in a last-over thriller

In regards to the match, despite a late push led by Dhruv Jurel, Rajasthan Royals could not overcome a century partnership between captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, resulting in a thrilling seven-run victory for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB, who were put in to bat first, were powered to a total of 189 for 9 in 20 overs by the partnership between Maxwell (77 off 44 balls) and du Plessis (62 off 39 balls), who shared a 127-run stand for the third wicket from only 66 deliveries. For the Royals, Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls) scored his first fifty of the season, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with 47 runs, resulting in a 98-run partnership for the second wicket.

With the Royals lagging behind in the run chase, Jurel played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 34 off just 16 balls as the Royals scored 61 runs off the last five overs, losing three wickets in the process. Nevertheless, they fell short by seven runs in the end, reaching a total of 182 for 6 in 20 overs.

The Royals needed 20 runs off the final over bowled by Harshal Patel but could manage only 12 in the end.