Mohammed Siraj urges the BCCI to remove the Impact Player rule after Critisism from Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Mohammed Siraj recently reflected on the struggles faced by the bowlers in the Indian Premier League due to the Impact Player Rule. The impact rule enables both the teams in the match to swap a player as per their requirement from a pre-submitted list of five players.

The rule acts as support to the batting team to bring a bowler in the second innings by substituting a batter and the chasing team to substitute a bowler with their batter. The impact player rule has been brutally criticized by the cricket fraternity for ruining the essence of the sport as it enables the team to play 12 players in the match across both the innings.

After brutal criticism from the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the BCCI has been given the heads up of rebuking the impact player ruled by the pacer Mohammed Siraj. Siraj opined that batters have a significant edge on the Indian soil due to the flat wickets and the impact player rule makes it more difficult for the bowlers in IPL 2024.

Mohammad Siraj prompts the BCCI to rebuke the Impact player rule after IPL 2024

“It’s important to be comfortable, if you think too much, it’ll lead to negativity and frustrations, so I always try to be as positive as possible, try to close all negative connotations around me. Please remove this impact sub thing (laughs), the wickets are already flat and there’s nothing for the bowlers in it, previously, it used to be slow at times, but the batters now come out swinging at absolutely everything,” Siraj said.

The pacer further talked about his game plan to deliver for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 after a failed start in the initial matches of the tournament.

Siraj added, “My game plan is to be consistent, if a good ball gets hit, so be it. It was a long time that teams made 250+, but it has become such a common feature now (thanks to impact sub and the flat pitches).”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ilocked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders for their eighth league stage match of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday and they lost it narrowly by a solitary run. After going wicketless and taking a break in the previous match, Mohammed Siraj was back to attack for the team against the hosts and bagged his 5th wicket of the season.