WATCH: MS Dhoni celebrates effervescently after the dismissal of Jason Roy against KKR

In Chennai Super Kings’ counter against Kolkata Knight Riders last night, MS Dhoni, who is generally unperturbed on the cricket field, was seen celebrating effervescently after the dismissal of Jason Roy in the 15th over of the second innings. The legendary MS Dhoni shouted as the ball crashed the stumps off Maheesh Theekshana’s bowling, who had earlier conceded two consecutive boundaries in the over.

MS Dhoni is known for keeping his mind calm, irrespective of the match situation and the performance of his teammates on the ground. Whatever the result may be, MS is hardly seen reacting extravagantly, which has probably been the secret of his success as a captain for both Indian and Chennai Super Kings over the years.

Under Dhoni, the players get a sense of security and learn a lot about how to hone their skills consistently. However, even a person like MS Dhoni ends up doing something atypical due to the constant pressure in the high-octane clashes, which came to the fore at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 23).

MS Dhoni was the most animated person in the whole CSK camp as soon as Jason Roy got out. The Englishman looked ominous in his during his 26-ball stay as he amassed 61 runs with the help of five boundaries and as many sixes while chasing a mammoth 236 on a deck suitable for the batters.

MS Dhoni's loud roar after the dismissal of Jason Roy last night

Jason Roy, who came in to bat at No. 5 in a huge chase, was belting the CSK bowlers all around the park on a belter of a track. While the chase was large, Roy’s insane hitting kept the target achievable for KKR, who still had Andre Russell left in the order.

The CSK skipper, MS Dhoni, brought Maheesh Theekshana into the attack to exploit Roy’s lucid weaknesses against the slow bowlers. While the Sri Lankan spinner did concede two boundaries, he made a brilliant comeback and bowled a yorker to get rid of the dangerous Jason Roy.



As soon as the bails lit up, MS Dhoni screamed, “Yes”. It was a vital breakthrough for CSK, which broke the back of the chase completely.

No wonder even Dhoni couldn’t control his emotions after the dismissal. CSK later went on to script a comfortable 49-run victory, which helped them top the points table as well.