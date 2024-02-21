"Let's take a risk": India star reveals 'calculative' strategy to drive up his price in IPL

He has been part of only one IPL auction so far.

In a recent development, a former India star and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player revealed his strategy to drive up his stocks in the IPL auction. He is currently one of the highest-paid players in the league with a salary of INR 12 crore. He has been part of only one IPL auction so far.

Former India skipper and current CSK skipper MS Dhoni shed light on his 'calculative' plan to increase his price in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

Interestingly, Dhoni had the opportunity to join a franchise as a marquee player but he chose to participate in the auction instead. In an interview with Star Sports, Dhoni made a significant disclosure, stating that he was asked to be the marquee player for an IPL team. However, the former India captain ultimately declined the offer.

MS Dhoni reveals his strategy to drive up his price in IPL

"Initially when five marquee players were announced, I was also approached to become a marquee player of a certain franchise. I had to make a quick decision. I thought that I was the captain of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, I would easily go for 1 million dollars. So let's take a risk. Let's enter the auction. If two out of three teams that don't have marquee players get interested in me, along with the other franchises, this will increase the chances of your price going up," Dhoni told Star Sports.

Apart from CSK, Mumbai Indians were also keen to sign Dhoni, but missed out. Since the inception of the league in 2008, CSK has been a powerhouse under Dhoni's leadership and is the most consistent team in IPL.

