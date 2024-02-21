KKR Superstar seen in smashing form ahead of IPL 2024; smashes 43* off 12 balls in Bangladesh Premier League

KKR will be extremely happy with his form, especially after deciding to retain him for IPL 2024.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer looks in scintillating form. Plying his trade in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) the KKR star gave a testament to his sheer brute by slamming a quickfire knock to finish a match.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell showcased his remarkable finishing skills once again, leading the Comilla Victorians to a crucial victory over the Rangpur Riders in a BPL 2024 match last night (February 20).

Entering the field with Comilla needing 48 runs off 33 deliveries, Russell confidently took charge, smashing an unbeaten 43 off just 12 balls and securing the win for his team in only the 18th over.

Russell turned back the clock with the vintage knock that comprised four boundaries and as many sixes to propel Comilla over the finishing line with comfortable ease. Russell's onslaught also ensured that Comila made a top-two finish, giving them two chances in the playoffs to secure a final berth.

KKR Superstar in smashing form

KKR will be extremely happy with Russell's form, especially after deciding to retain him for the new edition of IPL. He has roared back to form and is looking in good shape.

The Windies all-rounder recently returned to the national T20I fray against England after a two-year hiatus and he won the Player of the Match in his first outing upon return, helping the Windies eventually pull off a 3-2 series win.

Russell also registered a fiery knock 71 off 29 deliveries in the final game of the recently concluded T20I series against Australia to help the Caribbean side avoid a series whitewash.

