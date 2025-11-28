Multiple Domestic Stars Shine in SMAT 2025, Set to Attract Franchise Bids in IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 mini auction will be held on December 16.

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 is a great platform for the domestic stars to attract the franchises’ attention just before the IPL 2026 auction. Several youngsters are putting up commendable performances for their respective sides, which might increase their chances of earning an Indian Premier League deal for the upcoming edition.

Let’s check out some of the noteworthy shows from Day 2 of the SMAT 2025.

Prithvi Shaw

The Maharashtra skipper has scored a brisk 36-ball 66 against Hyderabad, striking at a blistering rate of 183.33. Notably, after a seven-year stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC), Prithvi Shaw had gone unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

However, the batter has regained his form to put up a few gritty performances in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, including a magnificent 222 against Chandigarh. The 26-year-old’s continued brilliance in India’s domestic T20 tournament might see him get roped in by any of the teams in the forthcoming mini auction.

Tushar Raheja

The Tamil Nadu opener has notched up a quickfire 72 off just 41 balls, laced with eight boundaries and a six. Previously, Raheja had amassed 488 runs in nine innings to become the leading run-scorer of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Though his knock ended up in a losing cause, these extraordinary stats could earn the 24-year-old his maiden IPL contract in the mini auction.

Aman Khan

The Puducherry captain has put up a smashing 72 runs off 40 deliveries, at a pulsating strike rate of 180, and also snared a wicket facing Baroda. The all-rounder has shown consistency in recent times with both of his skills and is likely to get a bid in the IPL 2026 auction. Previously, Aman had played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and DC in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

The 25-year-old has bagged a three-wicket haul at an impressive economy of 8.50 against Tripura. Nagarkoti, who has previously been a part of the KKR, DC, and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, is continuing a great form in the white-ball matches. If the Rajasthan pacer continues his fiery form, he might enter any of the 10 squads for the IPL 2025.

Venkatesh Iyer

After a disastrous IPL 2025 for the Men in Purple, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has scored an unbeaten half-century against Bihar and also scalped a wicket. The southpaw’s 34-ball 55 included four sixes and a boundary.

However, the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and his former team KKR, are already set to bid hard for the player. Amidst this, a fierce run of form could raise his stocks more in the IPL 2026 auction.

Ricky Bhui

The Andhra Pradesh skipper has put up 47 runs off 29 balls against Odisha, at a strike rate of 162.06. He had also contributed a 35-ball 46 facing Assam in the SMAT 2025 opener. Earlier, he was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and DC squad. Teams might look to rope in the 29-year-old as a strong top-order option for the IPL 2026.

K. C. Cariappa

The Karnataka bowler, who currently represents Mizoram in domestic cricket, has scored an unbeaten 72 in the SMAT 2025 plate group fixture against Sikkim. His blistering knock came in 41 balls, including nine fours and two over-boundaries.

However, despite Cariappa’s whirlwind show, Sikkim have managed to claim a comfortable seven-wicket win. But with two 40-plus scores and as many half-centuries in his latest four innings, the improved batting skills might hand the spinner an IPL deal next month. Earlier, he had played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and KKR, and was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2021.

Anmolpreet Singh

The Punjab batter has scored a blazing 81-run knock off just 37 balls against Haryana. His innings included eight boundaries and five maximums at an astonishing strike rate of 218.91. With only 19 runs and a duck, Anmolpreet has had an underwhelming outing in the Ranji Trophy 2025 so far.

But if the former SRH and Mumbai Indians (MI) player could continue his smashing form in the SMAT 2025, multiple teams might be interested in acquiring him in the IPL 2026 auction.

Anshul Kamboj

In the same SMAT 2025 fixture, Anshul Kamboj single-handedly clinched Haryana’s maiden victory of this edition after dismissing both the Punjab openers for a duck in the Super Over. Earlier, he scalped two wickets by conceding only 26 runs in his four-over quota.

The CSK pacer had also put up a decent show in the IPL 2025. Kamboj snared eight scalps in as many matches at an impressive economy of 8.00.

Yash Dhull

India’s 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, Yash Dhull, has scored 71 runs off 46 balls against Tamil Nadu. His match-winning knock for Delhi was laced with four boundaries and as many sixes. The former DC batter has been carrying on a blazing form since the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.

His heroics also include the recent Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy centuries (133 and 189, respectively). The opener is set to garner huge attention from the franchises in the IPL 2026 auction.

Atharva Taide

The Vidarbha opener scored 64 runs off 36 balls facing Mumbai, at a fierce strike rate of 177.77. But his knock proved to be insufficient to earn their maiden points on the SMAT 2025 table.

However, if he manages to continue a similar form in the tournament, the ex-PBKS and SRH player might be on multiple franchises’ IPL 2026 auction target list. Earlier, he had also slammed a match-winning ton (143) in the Irani Cup 2025.

