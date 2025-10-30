Multiple Franchises Including Mumbai Indians Could Eye Delhi Premier League Pacer in IPL 2026 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have started to build up for the much-awaited IPL 2026 auction, set to take place in the middle of December 2025. But before heading towards the bidding hall, the teams will have to submit their retention picks on or before November 15.

After multiple releases, the franchises would look for a few key figures as well as some domestic talents to refill their squad for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Alongside the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), several other teams could also be interested in roping in the Delhi youngster, Money Grewal, following his consistent show in the domestic circuit.

Mumbai Indians Might Look for Money Grewal in IPL 2026 Auction

After an impressive Ranji Trophy debut season, the Delhi pacer has continued to shine in India’s premier red-ball event. He had snared nine wickets in three matches of the tournament last season. Coming into the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Grewal has started off his campaign with four wickets against Himachal Pradesh in the recently concluded second round fixture.

However, MI is well known for scouting raw talent from domestic tournaments. Previously, their excellent scouting has helped to produce two of India’s current match-winners, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The franchise’s twin finds of Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur had also grabbed numerous headlines last season. Similarly, they could also look to acquire the 25-year-old in the upcoming auction to enrich their domestic depth.

ALSO READ:

Money Grewal’s Smashing Outing in Delhi Premier League 2025

Earlier, the seamer had a brilliant run in the latest edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL). He scalped 20 wickets in 11 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.80. This extraordinary display made him the joint-highest wicket-taker of the DPL 2025, alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player, Simarjeet Singh.

Hat-trick magic from Money Grewal! 💥



Money Grewal cleans up East Delhi Riders with a fiery hat-trick! 🏏



Money Grewal | Central Delhi Kings | Delhi Premier League 2025 | #DPL2025 #DPL #AdaniDPL2025 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/6rs7GjxiXK — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 27, 2025

Apart from Mumbai, several other teams, like the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), might also be interested in including the young pacer in their squad. Notably, two of LSG’s frontline seamers, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep Singh, had an underwhelming show in the IPL 2025.

Avesh had bagged 13 scalps in as many matches, conceding 10.29 runs per over. Meanwhile, Akash Deep also managed only three wickets in six fixtures at an expensive economy of 12.05. Furthermore, RR could be another franchise to bid for the player. They might look to strengthen their domestic pacers pool, consisting of Akash Madhwal and Tushar Deshpande.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.