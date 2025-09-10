Mumbai Indians, CSK Drop Major Retention Clues and Key Targets for IPL 2026 Auction.

Most teams and players want continuity and would like to associate with the same franchise across leagues.

The SA20 2026 auction saw several players getting sold at whopping amounts. Since all six franchises have IPL owners, the proceedings in the event gave an idea of what to expect in the IPL 2026 auction. Most teams and players want continuity and would like to associate with the same franchise across leagues.

The work has already started in that direction, confirmed by the acquisition of players like Aiden Markram. This also means that more massive trades might occur in the coming days for players who are not in the same franchise in the IPL. Even if not this season, IPL teams will try ahead.

Introducing your #BetwaySA20 Squads for Season 4 💪 pic.twitter.com/25EwwwePAT — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) September 9, 2025

Below are retention clues and potential targets ahead of the IPL 2026 auction based on SA20 2026.

Chennai Super Kings – Joburg Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings bought a few quality players in the SA20 2026 auction. They will also look to acquire some of them for their IPL franchise.

Wiaan Mulder: Wiaan Mulder was with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night, but they might release him to get some budget and an overseas slot. Chennai Super Kings might likely release Jamie Overton and Sam Curran, and could acquire Wiaan Mulder, especially after acquiring him from Joburg Super Kings.

Shubham Ranjane: Shubham Ranjane has slowly become a Super Kings product, given that he was already with Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket (MLC). He joined Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2026 auction, and CSK can look to introduce him to IPL if his performances continue to improve. Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been really unlucky not to get enough chances in IPL, but his way might be getting clear. After being with the Texas Super Kings in MLC and now with JSK in SA20, an IPL contract might not be too far, especially since Ravichandran Ashwin has retired and CSK will search for a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Shubham Ranjane has slowly become a Super Kings product, given that he was already with Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket (MLC). He joined Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2026 auction, and CSK can look to introduce him to IPL if his performances continue to improve. Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been really unlucky not to get enough chances in IPL, but his way might be getting clear. After being with the Texas Super Kings in MLC and now with JSK in SA20, an IPL contract might not be too far, especially since Ravichandran Ashwin has retired and CSK will search for a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira has long been associated with the franchise, for he played for Joburg Super Kings in all SA20 seasons and is part of Texas Super Kings. Currently with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL, CSK will look to trade him or buy him in the auction for the upcoming season. Dewald Brevis: While JSK couldn't get Brevis in the SA20 2026 auction, they are unlikely to release him from IPL. He should be among the first retentions and part of the franchise for years to come.

Donovan Ferreira has long been associated with the franchise, for he played for Joburg Super Kings in all SA20 seasons and is part of Texas Super Kings. Currently with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL, CSK will look to trade him or buy him in the auction for the upcoming season. Dewald Brevis: While JSK couldn’t get Brevis in the SA20 2026 auction, they are unlikely to release him from IPL. He should be among the first retentions and part of the franchise for years to come.

Mumbai Indians – MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town had made notable signings before the auction and purchased a few solid players as they attempted to keep the core. There were also indications for IPL.

Ryan Rickelton: Ryan Rickelton was among the retentions by MI Cape Town ahead of the SA20 2026 auction and has been with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL. There’s no reason to break the deal across leagues.

Nicholas Pooran: While a wild guess, the Mumbai Indians will want to include Nicholas Pooran in their squad. He has been with the MI franchise everywhere, and they could ask for a trade from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

While a wild guess, the Mumbai Indians will want to include Nicholas Pooran in their squad. He has been with the MI franchise everywhere, and they could ask for a trade from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Corbin Bosch: MI Cape Town retained Corbin Bosch and roped him as a replacement player in IPL 2025 in the IPL franchise. Given their liking for South African players, MI might retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Corbin Bosch: MI Cape Town retained Corbin Bosch and roped him as a replacement player in IPL 2025 in the IPL franchise. Given their liking for South African players, MI might retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been with MI Cape Town since the first season but has yet to play for MI. There's a chance the franchise can look to include him in the IPL side, even though the possibility is low at the moment.

Kagiso Rabada has been with MI Cape Town since the first season but has yet to play for MI. There’s a chance the franchise can look to include him in the IPL side, even though the possibility is low at the moment. Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan’s acquisition by the Mumbai Indians is a massive possibility, especially since his recent form has not been too great, and the Gujarat Titans (GT) would want more from him. He has been with all MI franchises, except IPL, and a possible trade deal can’t be ruled out.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan's acquisition by the Mumbai Indians is a massive possibility, especially since his recent form has not been too great, and the Gujarat Titans (GT) would want more from him. He has been with all MI franchises, except IPL, and a possible trade deal can't be ruled out. Trent Boult: Trent Boult should continue with MI. He is with them everywhere, and the association should resume.

Trent Boult should continue with MI. He is with them everywhere, and the association should resume. Tristan Luus: Tristan Luus is one of the emerging pacers who has already been with the MI franchise in MLC and SA20. As mentioned above, MI like South African talents and can take him as an X-factor in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals – Paarl Royals

The Rajasthan Royals are another franchise that has hoped for continuity. So, their SA20 picks reveal their strategy for IPL as well.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius: Lhuan-dre Pretorius came as a replacement player in IPL, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) shouldn’t let him go. He is the next big thing in world cricket and has been with them at Paarl Royals as well, where he displayed his superior skill sets.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been a globetrotter, and the Paarl Royals roped him in as a pre-signing ahead of the SA20 2026 auction. They might also give him a chance in IPL, given they lack all-rounders and need quality spinners who can bat.

Delhi Capitals – Pretoria Capitals

Delhi Capitals have not really indicated anything regarding continuity across leagues so far, but this might be the start. All teams are doing it, and DC should look to maintain the core as much as possible.

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj joined Pretoria Capitals for R1.7 million in the SA20 2026 auction. Given his recent rise, DC might look to get him in the IPL squad as well.

Keshav Maharaj: Keshav Maharaj joined Pretoria Capitals for R1.7 million in the SA20 2026 auction. Given his recent rise, DC might look to get him in the IPL squad as well. Lungi Ngidi: If Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) release him, Delhi Capitals can look to acquire Lungi Ngidi in the IPL 2026 auction. Ngidi has improved massively as a white-ball bowler and adds ample value to the Capitals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have no reason not to rope in a few players from the SA20 team. They have a few gaps to fill, and some of the SA20 options can be decent.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow can be one of the picks in the IPL 2026 auction since the Mumbai Indians can’t retain him. SRH require a quality No.3 since Ishan Kishan couldn’t make a significant impact, and Bairstow has performed this role before.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow can be one of the picks in the IPL 2026 auction since the Mumbai Indians can't retain him. SRH require a quality No.3 since Ishan Kishan couldn't make a significant impact, and Bairstow has performed this role before. Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje's IPL stocks have reduced, but he still adds a lot of value, which was one of the reasons why Sunrisers Eastern Cape bought him in the SA20 2026 auction. If SRH release the likes of Mohammed Shami and Wiaan Mulder, Nortje can be one of the options.

Anrich Nortje’s IPL stocks have reduced, but he still adds a lot of value, which was one of the reasons why Sunrisers Eastern Cape bought him in the SA20 2026 auction. If SRH release the likes of Mohammed Shami and Wiaan Mulder, Nortje can be one of the options. Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen was previously associated with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, and they can ask for a trade from the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Given his massive potential, he can serve SRH for years.

Lucknow Super Giants – Durban’s Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made notable signings in the SA20 2026 auction and would want the same players in IPL. They have big names and can make interesting trades ahead of the next season.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has broken all ties with the Royals franchise and is no longer associated with them anywhere. There’s a possibility LSG will ask for a trade with the Gujarat Titans, given he is with them in SA20 and The Hundred, for Buttler would prefer continuity at this stage of his career.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has broken all ties with the Royals franchise and is no longer associated with them anywhere. There's a possibility LSG will ask for a trade with the Gujarat Titans, given he is with them in SA20 and The Hundred, for Buttler would prefer continuity at this stage of his career. Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram should continue with Lucknow Super Giants next season. Apart from having a quality IPL 2025, DSG bought him for a whopping sum in the SA20 2026 auction, suggesting they see him as a potential investment.

Heartbeat of the nation now is the heartbeat of Durban 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LTe2jWMEby — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) September 9, 2025

Kwena Maphaka: Kwena Maphaka was another Royals product who is no longer with them in SA20. He was with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, but LSG can look to buy him in the auction or trade him before to bolster their pace department, which had flaws last season.

