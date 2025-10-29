Mumbai Indians Franchise Signs Up Nicholas Pooran As Wildcard Pick in Massive Scoop

In what could be one of the smartest moves ahead of the ILT20 2025-26 season, MI Emirates, the sister franchise of the Mumbai Indians, have pulled off a major scoop by roping in the veteran West Indian duo of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard as their wildcard picks. Pooran and Pollard will rejoin forces after winning the CPL (Trinbago Knight Riders) and MLC (MI New York) together earlier this year.

The fourth season of the ILT20 will be played from December 2 to January 4. A total of 34 matches will be played during the marquee tourney across three venues: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. MI Emirates will kickstart their campaign on December 4 against the Gulf Giants at Dubai International Stadium.

ALSO READ:

MI Emirates Pull Off a Smart Move Ahead of ILT20 2025-26

Pooran, who led MI Emirates to the Eliminator last season, was the franchise’s top performer with the bat, emerging as the leading run-getter in last year’s campaign. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter piled up 301 runs in 11 matches at an average of 37.62 and a blistering strike rate of 160.10, featuring three fifties. His leadership and middle-order batting were key in guiding the side to the playoffs. Notably, Pooran had previously led MI Emirates to the ILT20 2024 title, where they thrashed Dubai Capitals in the final by 45 runs.

📢 ILT20 2025-26 Player Signing Alert



MI Emirates have signed Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran as their Wildcard picks.



Pollard is expected to be available for the entire tournament, while Pooran might miss the final group game & knockouts to join MICT.#ILT2026 pic.twitter.com/7lZgKzESwI — T20 Franchise Rosters (Men) (@t20tracker) October 29, 2025

Joining him once again will be legendary West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard, the seasoned T20 globetrotter and Mumbai Indians’ batting coach. Pollard amassed 182 runs in eight matches at an average of 45.5, striking at 130. The veteran also brings invaluable experience and balance to the squad, offering not only his trademark power-hitting and finishing prowess but also his ability to chip in with a couple of overs when needed.

Interestingly, MI Emirates did not retain either of the West Indian stalwarts before the draft, a move that raised eyebrows at the time. They did not enter the auction and MI played its cards right, bringing them back via the wildcard window to strengthen their squad.

With Pooran and Pollard reunited once again, MI Emirates will be eager to finish last year’s unfinished business. While Pollard is likely to be available for the entire season, Pooran is expected to join MI Cape Town in the SA 20, which may cause him to miss the final group match and the knockouts.

MI Emirates Squad

Auction Signings: Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan.

Retentions + Direct Signings: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis.

Wildcards: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.