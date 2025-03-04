Mumbai Indians Fret Over Form of Young India Players in DY Patil T20 With IPL 2025 in the Horizon

Both batters should have scored big but failed to make an impact again.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batters, Naman Dhir and Robin Minz, registered low scores in the DY Patil T20 fixture between Income Tax and Reliance Industries Limited in Navi Mumbai. Both batters should have scored big but failed to make an impact again.

Naman was dismissed on a golden duck, while Robin could only score 17 in 14 deliveries before losing his wicket. Notably, Naman also got out on a low score in the last game, where he could only assemble run-a-ball nine runs. Robin scored 28 in 22 deliveries in the same fixture and got out before exploding.

These two batters should have contributed more as they prepare for the upcoming IPL 2025, for they will play a significant role for MI. Both are expected to play in the main team right from the start, so MI would want him to regain their form as quickly as possible.

These two matches must have concerned the five-time champions, who put massive trust in them during the IPL 2025 auction. Undoubtedly, Naman and Robin are talented batters, but they must convert their talent into performances and contribute heavily to the team’s cause in such local tournaments.

What will the role of Naman Dhir and Robin Minz be in IPL 2025?

Naman Dhir was among the finds of IPL 2024, as he showed his tremendous power-hitting ability while batting at different positions. In IPL 2025, his role will be to take on pacers from the start, which means his batting spot will not be fixed.

He will be used as a floater and should unleash his range against speedsters like the last season. Naman had a strike rate of 180.95 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.50 vs pace in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Robin Minz might open the innings for Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025. The southpaw has been rated highly for his attacking game and can maximise the powerplay overs.

Robin was with Gujarat Titans (GT) last season but couldn’t play due to an accident and was released before the mega auction. He was part of MI’s development programs and will look to show his expertise with the willow.

