Mumbai Indians Look For Wicketkeeper Options To Fill Jonny Bairstow Gap At IPL 2026 Auction

The joint-most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians haven’t won a title in five years. They will head into the IPL 2026 auction with the lowest remaining purse among all teams. As such, the MI auction 2026 strategy could be crucial.

Mumbai Indians retained most of their squad from the previous season, and brought in Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande through trades. The MI remaining purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction stands at only INR 2.75 crore. They have only one overseas slot available, which could put them in a spot of bother.

Why Mumbai Indians Need To Fill Jonny Bairstow Gap

Mumbai Indians had paired Rohit Sharma with the South Africa wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton in the 2025 season. Rickelton did a decent job, scoring 388 runs at an average of 29.84 and strike rate of 150.97. These numbers look pretty decent but his season lacked big knocks.

Jonny Bairstow came in as a temporary replacement in the playoffs and immediately highlighted what MI lacked in the group stage. A top order batter who can hammer the bowlers. Bairstow played only two games but smashed 85 runs at a strike rate of 185.

The franchise would have loved to keep him but as per the rules, teams could not retain temporary replacements.

The problem for Mumbai Indians is that Rickelton’s short peak late in his career seems to be over. He has obvious weaknesses against both pace and spin. This could make MI vulnerable and force them to use the remaining overseas slot looking for a wicketkeeper batter.

Who Could Be In MI Targets At IPL 2026 Auction?

With a remaining purse of INR 2.75 crore, Mumbai Indians will have limited options at the auction. Let’s take a look at the top overseas wicketkeeper batters who could be in the MI targets at IPL 2026 auction.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett has never played in the IPL but has the game to succeed in these conditions. Despite having a limited range, the English opener has the ability to score at a quick rate against both pace and spin. Since the start of 2024, Duckett averages 33 in the shorter format at a strike rate of 156. The left-hand batter can complement Rohit well at the top, and could be among the MI target players.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen was unsold in the previous season, and doesn’t have much experience in the IPL. But the Kiwi opener is one of the most destructive batters, with only weakness being against the movement. Allen has amassed over 1,600 runs in T20 cricket since 2024 at an average of 31 while striking at an incredible rate of 188. Allen could be one of the MI targets at the auction.

Jonny Bairstow

Mumbai Indians could just go for Bairstow as their main keeper batter but age could be an issue. The Englishman is 36 years of age and is not in the England national set-up. However, Bairstow has done well in T20 cricket this year, averaging 34 at a strike rate of 153.

