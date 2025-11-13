Mumbai Indians Trade In Gujarat Titans All-Rounder Before IPL 2026 Auction

The franchise will look for a greater finish than the IPL 2025.

Time to add some brute power to the Mumbai Indians (MI) middle-order. The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning champions have brought in West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford into the mix, after trading him from the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Mumbai Indians trade adds some power hitting strength lower down the order, which would solve a few of their issues.

The West Indian has played for three teams in the coveted tournament, but featured in most of the matches last season for the Gujarat Titans. Having said that, some of the franchises are already making bright headlines for their trades, the biggest of which has been executed by the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

He was involved with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) previously, in which he did not get to play a lot of matches throughout the season.

The Jack Of All IPL Trades?

All IPL trades have something in it for the teams on both the ends. But this trade does solve a lot of problems for the Mumbai Indians in perspective of their plans. Rutherford can be a brilliant fit in the lower-middle order along with someone like a Naman Dhir, adding to the Mumbai Indians power hitting. The IPL 2026 trade window has already provided the fans with a lot of pleasant surprises, with more of them to come in the next days.

