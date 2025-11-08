Potential Mumbai Indians Trade On The Cards With Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Delhi Capitals have shown interest in Mumbai Indians all-rounder.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, the market could be taken by storm with a potential Mumbai Indians trade. Five-time champions will be looking to reinforce their squad as they hope to get back to winning ways.

Before the Mumbai Indians retention list is finalised, the franchise will try to acquire players through trades. One potential trade could be with Delhi Capitals for swapping all-rounders, which could benefit both the teams.

Mumbai Indians Trade — Will Jacks and Donovan Ferreira Swap With Delhi Capitals On The Cards

Going by the team requirements, Will Jacks to Delhi Capitals and Donovan Ferreira to Mumbai Indians could happen before the IPL 2026 retention deadline. MI had acquired Jacks for INR 5.25 crore in the mega auction while DC signed Ferreira for a base price of INR 75 lakhs.

Both these players represent Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Mumbai Indians co-own that franchise now and it will be named MI London from the next season. That connection could help the move for Donovan Ferreira to Mumbai Indians.

Another connection that needs to be noted is Jacks plays for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. There have been reports that Delhi Capitals franchise has shown interest in acquiring the English all-rounder.

Given the interest from both sides, this Mumbai Indians trade has a good chance of being discussed, or even going through.

Why The Trade Is Win-win For Both Sides Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

This Mumbai Indians trade with Delhi Capitals has several factors that could help the two sides. DC struggled with their top order in the previous edition as both Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk failed badly.

Delhi Capitals had used a Right-To-Match card to re-sign Fraser-McGurk for INR 9 crore. However, the Aussie youngster had a disastrous season and has been in terrible form. Du Plessis, who is at the end of his career, was also disappointing. They are likely to release both the players and so Will Jacks to Delhi Capitals would be perfect.

Daryl Mitchell was retired out when he was 6 off 5 for Donovan Ferreira who scored 37 off just 9 balls! 😱 pic.twitter.com/PYeuuDRk06 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 3, 2025

The Englishman didn’t quite fit into the Mumbai Indians squad. With Ryan Rickelton opening alongside Rohit Sharma, Jacks had to play as a floater, coming in as per the situation. He couldn’t do much with the bat, striking at around 135 and averaging 24.

Donovan Ferreira to Mumbai Indians just makes sense as they need a lower middle order hitter. The South African all-rounder has scored 699 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 32 while striking at an incredible rate of 191. With Hardik Pandya not at his best and not as reliable as a finisher, Ferreira would slot into the side perfectly.

All in all, Will Jacks-Donovan Ferreira is a trade that can strengthen both IPL franchises for the next season and beyond.

