Mumbai Indians Wait on KKR Released Players List For ‘Match Made in Heaven’ Move Before IPL 2026 Auction

He picked just one wicket for KKR in IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians (MI) haven’t won an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in the last five years and will be desperate to change that next season. The IPL 2026 auction will offer them a chance to strengthen their squad, which already has some world-class players.
The five-time champions reached the playoffs in IPL 2025 but could not get past the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Considering the flaws in their squad, they did well to go that far. One of their major concerns was the bowling unit apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.
Mumbai Indians will look to reinforce their bowling attack. A fast bowler from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be on their radar in the IPL 2026 auction.
Spencer Johnson had a torrid time for KKR in the IPL 2025. The Australian pacer played four games in the edition, managing to pick just one wicket while conceding runs at 11.73 rpo.
KKR dropped him after the initial phase and did not give him another chance. In all likelihood, they will release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Johnson went for INR 2.80 crore in the mega auction. His stocks are even lower at the moment and might not garner much interest from most franchises. It would make sense for Mumbai Indians to pounce on the opportunity to sign him for a low price.
If Johnson is in the KKR released players list, there is a good chance Mumbai Indians will go after him in the auction. The partnership just fits like a perfect match for various reasons.
For starters, MI absolutely love overseas left-arm pacers. If we look at their history, Mitch Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Trent Boult have played major roles in their title-winning campaigns. They have also had Jason Behrendorff, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, and Mustafizur Rahman at different points.
The other factor that makes Johnson and MI an exciting pairing is the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians’ home venue is one of the best venues in the country for fast bowlers. The red soil pitches at this ground offer good bounce and movement for pacers, especially with the new ball. There is no doubt Johnson would feel at home here.
Spencer Johnson's 3️⃣ wickets 🔥#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/kyQwS35BOC— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 9, 2023
Now, the 29-year-old hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations in the IPL, but does possess immense potential. He is tall, can click mid 140 kmph consistently, can swing the ball upfront, and can nail yorkers. He is a complete package whose best is yet to come in India.
After making his domestic T20 debut at the age of 27, Johnson quickly became a star and earned himself a spot in Australia’s T20I team. He has also had great success in the Big Bash League, The Hundred, and the T20 Blast. In his overall T20 career, he has 85 wickets in 71 appearances at an economy of 7.95.
Mumbai Indians are likely to release Topley ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. They can go for Spencer, who is a much better option. One Johnson from Down Under has lit up the league in the MI jersey in the past. Perhaps it’s time for another to make his own legacy.
Pamir Legends beat Mahipar Stars by 26 runs