Mumbai Indians Wait on KKR Released Players List For ‘Match Made in Heaven’ Move Before IPL 2026 Auction

He picked just one wicket for KKR in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) haven’t won an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in the last five years and will be desperate to change that next season. The IPL 2026 auction will offer them a chance to strengthen their squad, which already has some world-class players.

The five-time champions reached the playoffs in IPL 2025 but could not get past the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Considering the flaws in their squad, they did well to go that far. One of their major concerns was the bowling unit apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians will look to reinforce their bowling attack. A fast bowler from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be on their radar in the IPL 2026 auction.

All matches (50) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL 154/8 MPS 128/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 151/5 MDS 145/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 98/3 CCYMT 96/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 127/3 CCYMT 125/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 123/3 BSP 127/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 165/3 BSAS 130/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 113/4 BSAS 189/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR 53/1 LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 96/10 MR 99/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 332/4 SL-A 134/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG 178/7 DID 11/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W 154/4 SOM-W 54/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W 112/4 HAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

Spencer Johnson to be in the KKR Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Spencer Johnson had a torrid time for KKR in the IPL 2025. The Australian pacer played four games in the edition, managing to pick just one wicket while conceding runs at 11.73 rpo.

KKR dropped him after the initial phase and did not give him another chance. In all likelihood, they will release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Johnson went for INR 2.80 crore in the mega auction. His stocks are even lower at the moment and might not garner much interest from most franchises. It would make sense for Mumbai Indians to pounce on the opportunity to sign him for a low price.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians and Spencer Johnson – Match Made in Heaven

If Johnson is in the KKR released players list, there is a good chance Mumbai Indians will go after him in the auction. The partnership just fits like a perfect match for various reasons.

For starters, MI absolutely love overseas left-arm pacers. If we look at their history, Mitch Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Trent Boult have played major roles in their title-winning campaigns. They have also had Jason Behrendorff, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, and Mustafizur Rahman at different points.

The other factor that makes Johnson and MI an exciting pairing is the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians’ home venue is one of the best venues in the country for fast bowlers. The red soil pitches at this ground offer good bounce and movement for pacers, especially with the new ball. There is no doubt Johnson would feel at home here.

Now, the 29-year-old hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations in the IPL, but does possess immense potential. He is tall, can click mid 140 kmph consistently, can swing the ball upfront, and can nail yorkers. He is a complete package whose best is yet to come in India.

After making his domestic T20 debut at the age of 27, Johnson quickly became a star and earned himself a spot in Australia’s T20I team. He has also had great success in the Big Bash League, The Hundred, and the T20 Blast. In his overall T20 career, he has 85 wickets in 71 appearances at an economy of 7.95.

Mumbai Indians are likely to release Topley ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. They can go for Spencer, who is a much better option. One Johnson from Down Under has lit up the league in the MI jersey in the past. Perhaps it’s time for another to make his own legacy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.