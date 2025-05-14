New Replacement Rule Implemented For Remainder Of IPL 2025 Season With ONE BIG Condition

The suspension of IPL 2025 has led to the change in rules

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has tweaked the rules for player replacements ahead of the resumption on Saturday (May 17).

However, the players who have been called in as replacements cannot be retained by the franchises, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The IPL rules permit teams to sign replacements in the event of illness or injury on or before the 12th match of the season. However, it has been changed due to the suspension on Friday due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

IPL Replacements Rules Changed For 2025

The temporary replacements signed after the suspension of the league will not be eligible for retention.

For example, Mustafizur Rahman, who has been called in as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, will go back into the auction pool for IPL 2026 if he registers for the new season.

ALSO READ:

However, players such as Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Mitch Owen (PBKS) can be retained as they have been signed before the suspension.

“Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament,” the IPL stated in a memo sent to all the franchises.

“This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026,” it added.

Questions Over Return Lingers

Currently, there is a big question mark over the participation of many Australian players. RCB’s Josh Hazlewood has picked up an injury which makes his return unlikely. Franchises like Gujarat Titans will see the return of Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee who had left after suspension.

The IPL 2025 was suspended a day after the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to tensions on the border.

Public at the stadium as well players, broadcast teams and support staff were safely evacuated.

The league will restart with the game against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.