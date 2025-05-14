News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
We look at three areas where RCB are slightly weak in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

New Replacement Rule Implemented For Remainder Of IPL 2025 Season With ONE BIG Condition

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 2 min read

The suspension of IPL 2025 has led to the change in rules

We look at three areas where RCB are slightly weak in IPL 2025.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has tweaked the rules for player replacements ahead of the resumption on Saturday (May 17).

However, the players who have been called in as replacements cannot be retained by the franchises, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The IPL rules permit teams to sign replacements in the event of illness or injury on or before the 12th match of the season. However, it has been changed due to the suspension on Friday due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

IPL Replacements Rules Changed For 2025

The temporary replacements signed after the suspension of the league will not be eligible for retention.

For example, Mustafizur Rahman, who has been called in as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, will go back into the auction pool for IPL 2026 if he registers for the new season.

ALSO READ:

However, players such as Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Mitch Owen (PBKS) can be retained as they have been signed before the suspension.

“Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament,” the IPL stated in a memo sent to all the franchises.

“This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026,” it added.

Questions Over Return Lingers

Currently, there is a big question mark over the participation of many Australian players. RCB’s Josh Hazlewood has picked up an injury which makes his return unlikely. Franchises like Gujarat Titans will see the return of Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee who had left after suspension.

The IPL 2025 was suspended a day after the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to tensions on the border.

Public at the stadium as well players, broadcast teams and support staff were safely evacuated.

The league will restart with the game against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitaks
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Rajat Patidar Reveals How Virat Kohli Motivated Him Before Handing the RCB Captaincy in IPL 2025

‘I Was Completely Blank’: Rajat Patidar Reveals How Virat Kohli Motivated Him Before Handing the RCB Captaincy in IPL 2025

After a three-year stint of Faf du Plessis, RCB named Rajat Patidar as their captain ahead of IPL 2025.
5:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Delhi Capitals Bring Back Overseas Pacer As Replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for Remainder of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Bring Former CSK Star as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for remainder of IPL 2025

4:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kolkata Knight Riders KKR overseas players availability IPL 2025 resumption

Massive Boost for KKR With Multiple Overseas Players Confirming Availability for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to keep their slim IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive when the tournament resumes on Saturday.
4:15 pm
Vishnu PN
Team-wise IPL 2025 overseas players list – available, unavailable, and doubtful status

Which Overseas Players Are Returning for IPL 2025? Full Availability Tracker for Playoffs and Latest IPL 2025 Overseas Players List

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.
4:06 pm
Darpan Jain
3 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs

3 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs

They are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.
3:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Next-Gen Overseas Star Confirms Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

CSK Next-Gen Overseas Star Confirms Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

He confirmed the development via an Instagram story.
3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.