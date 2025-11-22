Newly Traded Rajasthan Royals (RR) Star for IPL 2026 Named Captain for SMAT 2025

Recently traded from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Delhi Capitals (DC) for an all-cash deal of INR 4.2 crores, dynamic batter Nitish Rana has now been named the new captain of the Delhi side for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025). He will take over the reins from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Ayush Badoni, who led the side in the previous edition of the tournament.

Notably, this will be Rana’s first outing for Delhi in the ongoing domestic season after failing to find a place in the Playing XI for the state side in the first half of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. For the unversed, Rana had shifted his base to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

Delhi have been placed in Elite Group D of the SMAT 2025 alongside Jharkhand, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, and Tripura.

LSG star misses out, KKR star in doubt for SMAT 2025

On the other hand, LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi has missed out on selection for the domestic T20 tournament, which will start from November 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and India pacer Harshit Rana too, have not been named in the side, since he is in contention for a spot in India’s upcoming white-ball games against the Proteas, where the teams will lock horns in three ODIs and five T20Is, starting November 30.

Other top Delhi players like Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have been included but their availability is subject to fitness and are currently rehabbing at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Opener Priyansh Arya and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma will join the Delhi side after India A’s campaign in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 ended following a semi-final defeat to Bangladesh A.

Delhi squad for SMAT 2025

Nitish Rana (captain), Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Ayush Badoni, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja, Mayank Rawat, Tejasvi (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Yash Dhull, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Dagar, Yash Bhatia, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Harsh Tyagi, Suyash Sharma, Prince Yadav, Money Grewal, Rohan Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Aryan Rana and Vaibhav Kandpal.

