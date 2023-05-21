WATCH: Nitish Reddy takes a flying catch to send back Rohit Sharma | MI vs SRH

Nitish Reddy took a flying catch at backward point to dismiss the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and break a massive partnership with Cameron Green.

It was a fine effort from Reddy and came against the run of play.

Nitish Reddy took a flying catch at backward point to dismiss the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and break a massive partnership with Cameron Green. It was a fine effort from Reddy and came against the run of play.

While chasing a mammoth total of 201 at the Wankhede Stadium, Ishan Kishan got out early, leaving Mumbai Indians in troubled waters. However, Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green stabilised the innings and then launched an attack on the bowlers of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rohit Sharma looked scratchy at the start of the innings, as he struggled for timing in the first few overs. But he has luck by his side in an important game, as the SRH fielders gave him two reprieves in this game.

Sanvir Singh was the felon on both occasions, as he dropped Rohit’s catch on the scores of 12 & 51, respectively. Rohit made sure that Sunrisers Hyderabad repented those dropped catches by amassing a fine half-century at his home ground.

Nitish Reddy takes a fantastic catch to get rid of Rohit Sharma

While Rohit Sharma got two lifelines earlier in the game, Nitish Reddy made a brilliant effort to finally dismiss Rohit in the end. It indeed required an attempt like this to send back the batter, as Rohit Sharma doesn’t throw away his wicket that easily after getting set at the crease.

Mayank Dagar bowled a fuller-length ball on the off-stump line as Rohit Sharma made room to play an inside-out shot over the covers. However, the ball didn’t come off the middle of the blade and took the outer edge of the willow, and the ball flew to the backward point region.



Nitish Reddy, who was stationed in that position, dived to his right and stretched both hands towards the ball. The ball landed straight on Nitish’s hands as the fielder completed a sensational catch.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag compares Rinku Singh to two Indian superstar batters

The ball was flying away from Nitish Reddy, but he made sure to get a hold of it in the end to stop a good knock from Rohit Sharma. However, the catch came very late in the innings, as MI had pretty much won the game by that point.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.