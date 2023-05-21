Virender Sehwag compares Rinku Singh to two Indian superstar batters

Rinku Singh has been one of the most impressive players in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), showing his batting prowess consistently in a team that has struggled to churn out consistent performances this year.

Rinku Singh has been one of the most impressive players in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), showing his batting prowess consistently in a team that has struggled to churn out consistent performances this year. While playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rinku Singh has carved a niche for himself and is now knocking on the Indian doors.

Despite doing the most arduous role of T20 cricket, Rinku Singh has flourished in every game and tried to give the best possible finish to KKR even when the other batter hasn’t provided him with ample support from the other end. The bowling level in the league is top-notch, yet Rinku Singh has managed to keep the scoring rate high during the late end of the innings.

It’s never easy to bat at No. 5 or below in T20 cricket, as a batter has to be flexible with their approach, and they also need to have various shots to counter the different types of bowlers. No wonder several batters have failed to nail that spot despite getting many opportunities at that position.

However, Rinku Singh has a stable base against the pacers, which is rare for a subcontinent batter, and that makes him special. Even during this IPL season, Rinku looked quite comfortable against the fast bowlers due to that strong batting base.

Virender Sehwag compares Rinku Singh with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh

Among the many experts to be in awe of Rinku Singh is the former Indian batter Virender Sehwag, who has heaped praise on Rinku consistently throughout this IPL season. Sehwag exclaimed that the position where Rinku bats are the toughest in cricket.

“When you score consistently, you make your name. If I have to keep someone at the top (among those who performed in IPL 2023), it would be Rinku Singh. Because the position at which Rinku plays, it is the most difficult in the batting order to score consistent runs,” opined Virender Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag later compared Rinku Singh with two Indian giants, stating only two Indians have succeeded at this position.

“Only 2 players in Indian history have performed at that number, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. No player has scored consistent runs and won matches for India at that number. Rinku Singh is a strong candidate for that number.”

