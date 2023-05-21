Cryptic tweet from Ravindra Jadeja has fans puzzled; triggers MS Dhoni fans

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja seemed visibly angry while walking back to the pavilion after last night's game against Delhi Capitals

When Ravindra Jadeja was going through his bowling spell, MS Dhoni was consistently providing useful tips to him about what to do

During last night's fixture between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, CSK captain MS Dhoni and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were spotted having an intense chat. Initially, it seemed Dhoni was seen discussing the areas where Jadeja's performance with the ball fell short, while Jadeja attentively listened.

Throughout Jadeja's bowling spell, Dhoni consistently offered valuable advice on how to approach different Delhi Capitals batters. However, despite the guidance, Jadeja struggled to execute the plans effectively, resulting in conceding a significant number of runs.

This post-match interaction between the two players did not sit well with the netizens as well. Previous rumors of a rift between Dhoni and Jadeja have fueled further speculation, but it remains uncertain whether there are any underlying issues between these crucial members of the Chennai Super Kings team.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled his second-worst spell in his IPL career

Notably, in the aftermath of the incident earlier today, Jadeja shared a cryptic Tweet that left fans of both players quizzical. The post, in turn, have triggered Thala fans on the social media platform as well.



In a resounding victory, the Chennai Super Kings secured their place in the playoffs and sent a strong message to other teams by defeating the Delhi Capitals by a staggering 77 runs. Opting to bat first, CSK posted an imposing total of 223/3, with each batsman making valuable contributions despite the challenging batting conditions. Subsequently, CSK's bowlers consistently took wickets, preventing DC from settling into their rhythm throughout the innings.

Although Ravindra Jadeja played a scintillating cameo during the first innings, his bowling performance was far from impressive. He bowled a significant number of poor deliveries during his 4-over spell and in the process registered the second-worst bowling spell of his IPL career.

