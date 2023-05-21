'One more young gun making it count' - Irfan Pathan lavishes praise on this young Indian talent

Irfan Pathan is known to have a sharp eye for domestic talents who are pretty much unknown commodities.

Irfan Pathan is known to have a sharp eye for domestic talents who are pretty much unknown commodities. For several years now, Irfan has worked with a number of those raw players and helped them hone their skills before arriving at a stage like Indian Premier League (IPL).

On most occasions, the former left-arm pacer has also helped several players get a chance to showcase their talents in the nets for different IPL franchises. The likes of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik got their recognition with the help of Irfan Pathan.

On Sunday afternoon, Irfan Pathan heaped praise on another young player from Jammu and Kashmir who is a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the current season of the IPL. The concerned player is the sensational Vivrant Sharma, who played a blistering knock against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last league game of SRH.

Vivrant Sharma is a talented left-hander batter who can also bowl useful leg-spins. While Vivrant particularly impressed with his bowling in the nets, he also showed his capability with the willow in what was his maiden IPL innings as an opener.

Irfan Pathan lavishes praise on Vivrant Sharma

While opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vivrant Sharma launched an attack on the Mumbai Indians’ bowlers, as he belted them all over the park. His game against the slow bowlers was might impressive, as Vivrant gave a glimpse of his boundary-hitting expertise against the spinners.

Irfan Pathan, who is part of the commentary panel of Star Sports, took to his Twitter account to heap praise on Vivrant for his exceptional batting at the Wankhede Stadium.

Well done Vivrant sharma on your maiden ipl fifity. One more young gun making it count from J&k 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2023



Irfan Pathan has a special connection with the players from Jammu and Kashmir, as he has unearthed several talents from that beautiful part of India. There are a bunch of exciting cricketers there, waiting for their opportunity at a stage like IPL.

Hence, Irfan Pathan is particularly happy with the performance of Vivrant Sharma. Not only Irfan Pathan but every viewer was stunned seeing the supreme talent of Vivrant Sharma against Mumbai Indians.

