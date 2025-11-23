Not Only RCB, This IPL-Winning Team Eyes Pune to Host Their IPL 2026 Matches Amid Tensions with State Cricket Association

RR finished ninth on the IPL 2025 points table.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), inaugural season champions, have begun actively exploring the option of relocating their base from Jaipur to Pune for the IPL 2026 season due to ongoing tensions with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

The franchise played their seven home games in IPL 2025 across two venues, two at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati and five at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They finished ninth on the IPL 2025 points table, with only four wins, including one in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals Seek New Home for IPL 2026

According to a Cricbuzz report, RR recently sent a formal proposal to the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and held preliminary discussions regarding using the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, as their new home ground for IPL 2026. The Royals’ operations team visited the venue to oversee the stadium facilities, hotel options, airport connectivity, and other logistical aspects.

An MCA official said, “Yes, they were here to find out details about the capacity of the stadium, the nature of the pitches, and hotels in the city. Our president, Rohit Pawar, is very keen that the IPL returns to the city. He is making all possible efforts.”

The decision is driven by deteriorating relations with RCA, particularly after a cricket association’s official accused RR of match-fixing last season, which the franchise clearly denied.

Should the deal be finalised, Rajasthan plans to host at least four of its home games in Pune, with the remaining matches likely to be held in Guwahati. MCA is likely to accept the RR’s proposal but is also considering interest from reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, the final decision on the relocation will be taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which will take various political, logistical, and safety points into account.

Status of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Request

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are seeking a new home venue for the IPL 2026 season after the Chinnaswamy Stadium was deemed unsuitable following the tragic stampede incident in June 2025, which claimed 11 lives and injured many others. As per the report, RCB have approached the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune to host their home games. However, the MCA’s decision is still pending.

An MCA official commented on the situation, saying, “The interest from RCB is genuine, but there is no guarantee they will relocate. Any such move will depend on a host of factors.”

There is also a possibility that the Karnataka State Government, which has so far firmly declined permission for matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, may reconsider its stance closer to the IPL season.

Furthermore, RCB management is believed to have requested time until at least the IPL auction next month to finalise their plans. Meanwhile, as of now, Pune’s MCA Stadium seems to be the strong contender to become the new home for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

The MCA Stadium in Pune has not hosted any IPL matches for the past three seasons. The last IPL games held at this venue were during the 2022 season, when the tournament was played in just three venues across Mumbai and Pune.

