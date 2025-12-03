Oldest Active Players in IPL — MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Make the List

The mini-auction ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The exuberance of youth talent drives the Indian Premier League, but experience also plays an important role. However, some of the most established players in the sport have graced the league throughout its history. Some of the oldest active players in IPL history still have a lot to give to their respective teams.

Ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament, the mini-auction is set to be hosted by the authorities in Abu Dhabi on December 16. As all the franchises prepare for the key players to pick in the event, they would not thrive without the experience of their stalwarts.

Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Days after featuring in the Delhi Capitals released players list for the upcoming edition, speedster Mohit Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The 37-year-old pacer took to his social media handles to announce his decision to part ways with all forms of the game. He played for four teams throughout his IPL career, and was acquired by DC before the IPL 2025 season.

The right-arm speedster had a pretty average season in 2025, in which he featured in eight matches but was able to scalp just two wickets. To add to that, his economy was in excess of 10 for the last two seasons consecutively, which does not fare well for a speedster in the shortest format.

We’ll never forget your spells, your celebrations and your smile on the field 🥹



Wishing you the very best for your next spell, Mohit bhai 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/QyKCsICspO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 3, 2025

Oldest Active Players in IPL

MS Dhoni – 44 Years

The Indian veteran, who is an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is 44 years old and is set to play for the Men in Yellow in the 19th edition of the IPL. To add to that, his contributions to the franchise have been immense, with them winning five titles under his leadership. MS Dhoni has lowered his batting position in the last two years in order to make sure that he stays fit to play.

Rohit Sharma – 37 Years

The Indian stalwart is an important part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. Under his leadership, the team has gone on to win the title five times. He led the team to their first title in 2013, when he took over the captaincy from Ricky Ponting. Over the years, Rohit Sharma has been a vital force at the top of the order, with his regular inputs helping the franchise.

Virat Kohli – 37 Years

The Indian ODI No.3 batter realised his IPL dream in the 18th edition of the tournament, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went on to lift their maiden title. Over the past 18 years, Virat Kohli has been very vocal about playing for no other franchise than RCB. He has been a force to reckon with at the top of the order and was a vital part of the leadership group for many years.

Moeen Ali – 37 Years

The all-rounder from England has also been around the coveted tournament for a long period of time. Moeen Ali has played for three franchises throughout his IPL career, with his longest stint being with CSK. The 37-year-old has been a great all-rounder in every team that he has represented. He was acquired by KKR ahead of IPL 2025 and was released by the side in the lead-up to the 19th IPL edition.

ALSO READ:

Karn Sharma – 37 Years

The leg-spinner has been in and around the IPL circuit since the inception of the IPL. Though he was a vital cog in the franchises he represented till 2015, Karn Sharma never played an entire season after 2015. His leg-break bowling earned him seven wickets in six matches for the Mumbai Indians last season. His economy made a significant improvement in 2025, as compared to the previous two seasons whenn it was in excess of 10.

Eight Oldest Active Players in IPL

Player Age (in Years) MS Dhoni 44 Rohit Sharma 37 Virat Kohli 37 Moeen Ali 37 Karn Sharma 37 Sunil Narine 37 Ajinkya Rahane 37 Ishant Sharma 37

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.