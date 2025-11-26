On the Radar of Multiple Teams, Sonu Yadav Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Chances With SMAT 2025–26 Heroics

Tamil Nadu seam-bowling all-rounder Sonu Yadav can become a hot property at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction with multiple teams looking for a player of his skillset. His recent performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-25) will further boost his case to land a lucrative IPL contract when his name comes up at the event, slated for December 16.

Sonu Yadav’s latest testament to his skillset came with a quickfire batting show where he slammed an unbeaten 43* off just 25 balls, striking at a blistering rate of 172 including two boundaries and three maximums in the Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan match today (November 26).

Previously a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise after the reigning IPL champions acquired him during the IPL 2023 auction, Sonu Yadav did not get any gametime and the 26-year-old is yet to make his IPL debut after going unsold last time around. Nevertheless, his recent form has been extraordinary and the lower-order hitter who is equally adept with the ball could trigger a bidding war for himself.

Sonu Yadav in blistering form in 2025

The right-arm pacer highest finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2025) season earlier this year. He took 16 scalps including a hattrick for Nellai Royal Kings at an economy rate of around eight, while his average lingers around 13. With the willow too, he added 133 runs.

In the Ranji Trophy as well, Sonu has looked decent with scores of 26, 28 and 44 while taking three wickets from the two matches he featured so far.

Given that Sonu Yadav has delivered across departments, having him in the side increases the batting depth while adding a genuine extra bowling option who is capable of making breakthroughs when needed. A player of his skillset has high utility and teams like like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could be prime contenders to secure the talented all-rounder’s signature in a bid to increase depth and add more firepower.

